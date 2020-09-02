Feedback from August 27 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

"Cake Walk" cover story, Aug. 27

Spencer Cox is a complete joke.

@tawnyandmercer



Is Cox basically owning that he ignored Salt Lake? Or is that him campaigning to Utah County on the COVID-19 response?

@fitmindtraining



Everyone please remember the long lines for Bernie here in Utah in 2016. If all those people come out, the Democrat could win governor and get our state back on track!

@kristinmc6



Cox has something to hide behind those dead eyes.

@oldgourd



Cox is a spineless worm. I'm so glad I'll be moving from Utah. It just gets worse and more asinine every year.

@art_et_metiers_boutique



Keep Going

September is Suicide Prevention Month, and it's important that we are there for each other and take steps to prevent suicide. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's theme for the month is to #KeepGoing, by taking simple actions to safeguard our mental health and save lives. From learning the warning signs for suicide and what to do if you are worried someone is struggling, to bringing education programs to your community, we can all learn new ways to help each other save lives.

One action I'm taking is to urge my public officials to prioritize suicide prevention and mental health. When someone is in acute crisis, it's hard for them to think clearly, and even reaching out for help can be a struggle. For this reason, it is vital that Congress pass the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act (H.R.4194/S.2661) to make a three-digit number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline a reality. This legislation will provide the funding and resources needed by crisis centers across the country that support those struggling with their mental health and thoughts of suicide.

In this time of uncertainty, we all need to find new ways to connect and support each other.Together, we #KeepGoing.

Jessica Foard

Draper