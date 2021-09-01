Feedback from August 26 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

Choose Ye this Day

Latter-day Saint Church authorities recently took a monumental hit, a rejection by a substantial number of members. Quiet for too long, LDS leaders finally told members to wear a mask, and get vaccinated. Too many dismissed the advice and went their merry way, contaminating each other in the process. LDS leaders had to be embarrassed by their wayward flock.

The GOP was once a political party before it became a Tea Party cult demanding total loyalty from its members. This required once-committed LDS members to subordinate the principles of their faith for a bankrupt, immoral, and cold-hearted ideology with a relentless indifference to the truth.

This never would have happened before four years of Donald Trump's poison and his destruction of both church and state using greed, hate, and lies as his major weapons.

Mormons need to make a decision. Is it the Tabernacle Choir or Donald Trump? You can't be loyal to both.

RON MOLEN

Salt Lake City

"Born to Be Wild" Aug. 26 Cover Story

Do not believe Bureau of Land Management's propaganda. Their practices are outdated and obsolete. We have the science to never do another cruel and inhumane helicopter roundup of our iconic mustangs again.

DEBORAH MYERS

via Facebook

They are feral horses, not wild horses. The land can't support a large herd. Not sure why people want to see them starve to death, like that's better. They don't have predators to control the population. They don't belong here and are not a native species. Are they cool? Sure. But understand what you're fighting for.

HUNTER CARLSON

via Facebook

The BLM has decimated the Onaqui herd. Tell BLM to release the more than 300 Onaqui wild horses sitting in a Delta, Utah feedlot back to their homes and families. Stop destroying these American icons to appease cattle ranchers for grazing permits. BLM took a healthy and thriving herd and destroyed it. Speak out Utah for your beloved wild horses.

SUSAN BECK

via Facebook

CW's 11th Annual Utah Beer Festival

SaltFire wins best booth. No question.

JOE SNOW

via Facebook

Congrats on a great event to all involved. These events are no small feat to pull off ... and communities, economies and small businesses benefit by the vision and hard work. Thank you!

TIFFANY CLASON

via Facebook

Clarification: An August 26 news story titled "Paradise Lost'' described various types of animals that have traditionally been kept by residents in the area of Hi-Country Estates phases I and II near Herriman. Because the two phases of Hi-Country estates are governed by separate home owners associations, individual property owners are not necessarily permitted to own all the different types of animals listed in the article.

Care to sound off on a feature in our pages or about a local concern? Write to comments@cityweekly.net or post your thoughts on our social media. We want to hear from you!