Feedback from August 25 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

Water Wise

As a person connected to water, water use and water product development for the past 40 years, I know that knowledge, technology and funding is available for Utah to better manage its water—especially in green spaces such as schools, parks and golf courses.

It's a multi-pronged issue with the typical (mostly lazy) hurdles, such as budgets, knowledge, leadership and, oddly, priorities. Saving water in Utah just isn't a big enough problem yet––we're not truly feeling the pain here.

In the valley, our water is right up the mountain, not pumped for miles. We also suffer from a basic lack of stewardship at many levels among the ones who should be leading––many who instead are waiting and expecting the 20-year megadrought to just go away.

With regard to the over-irrigation we all see daily, along with the seemingly never-repaired breaks and leaks of sprinkler systems––I propose an easy solution. Have the contracted bodies over the sites pay for the water used; not the owner, necessarily, but the parties responsible for turning the knobs and controls. I guarantee that water use would be greatly reduced if the maintenance contractors were responsible for the water bill.

As a weekend golfer myself, golf courses are a whole separate animal with regard to water use. Today, we have the technology to easily reduce water use at every golf course. Again, it's a matter of priority and knowledge by leadership.

Golf fees are cheap in Utah, so budgets are thin with most of our municipal courses in pretty rough shape––and not very water efficient. Monies are spent, but not always in the right areas. Utah will, over time become a "target" design market, where the golfer shoots from green spot to green spot. Turf varieties will change and less irrigation will be needed. No more wall-to-wall grass.

Water quality is also a driving factor around water use in Utah. Although well known—but not often discussed by the ones in the (should) know—water quality of wells, secondary and culinary lines can have a negative impact on Utah soils.

This negative impact is a root cause of runoff, and causes much of our of over-watering of Utah green spaces. Moving forward, water conservation will need to come from addressing our water quality and soil health issues.

EDWARD MATHIEU

Holladay

"Ticket to Ride," Aug. 25 Cover Story

My 11-year-old son, a proud TRAX rider, noticed the cover photo shows car No. 1146. He remembered that it got in a wreck in about 2018, then was restored, painted and now is now an S-Line streetcar. Tell your editor to get more updated pics!

My son knows this because some dear friends of ours have a connection to the UTA shop, which granted a special tour in 2018. My son posed for a photo next to a damaged car No. 1146 before its restoration.

I was told Siemens would only certify it for travel under 30 miles per hour, which is why it now runs on the slower-moving S-Line.

CABOT NELSON

Salt Lake City

Care to sound off on a feature in our pages or about a local concern? Write to comments@cityweekly.net or post your thoughts on our social media. We want to hear from you!