Feedback from August 24 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

Make Politics Productive Again

In August 2015, I became the president of my university's College Republicans chapter. I was excited about the prospect of talking about ideas with people across the political spectrum. I quickly reached out to my counterpart at College Democrats, seeking to do multiple joint events during the semester.

He readily agreed. We needled each other about preferred candidates and the shortcomings of the both parties' frontrunners. It was a productive relationship I look back on with fondness.

What felt normal in August 2015 has quickly become the exception to the rule. When Utah gubernatorial opponents Spencer Cox and Chris Peterson cut an ad talking about the importance of civil discourse, it received national and international headlines.

However, it shouldn't ever have received international attention—it should have just been the norm. The temperature in our politics has been ratcheted up year after year, with every election being called the "most important election of our lifetime."

We have reached a place where if a candidate from a different party wins an election, it is now viewed as suspicious by members of the other party. It is an unsustainable threat to the vibrancy of our democracy and institutions.

In the years since 2015, I have become determined to support candidates and causes who are committed to bringing the temperature down. Candidates who recognize elected office as a place to build something better, instead of tearing down others for likes or retweets.

On Sept. 5, a special Republican primary election will be held to nominate a replacement to Congressman Chris Stewart. Becky Edwards is the only candidate I trust to find common ground and bring the temperature down.

During her 10 years in the Utah House of Represenatives, Edwards had a steadfast commitment to finding common ground. From the most conservative to the most progressive, her colleagues consistently lauded her for her willingness to listen and move the ball forward on critical issues.

She served as co-chair of the bipartisan clean air caucus, understanding that clean water and air is not a partisan cause. She advocated for women as the co-chair of the Women in the Economy Commission. She also served on the Affordable Housing Task Force, working to study and promote policies to ensure access to housing.

However, despite all of the impressive legislative accomplishments, the reason I so strongly support Becky Edwards for Congress is that I know her. I have had the opportunity to see her in action. She doesn't just lend her words to collaboration—it's where her heart is at. And that's why I will cast my vote for her—and encourage every Republican voter in Utah's 2nd Congressional District to do the same.

KYLE FRIANT

Salt Lake City

"Wingin' It," Aug. 24 Cover Story

I miss the Private Eye! But I'm so glad we still have John Saltas.

ASHLEE_CRASHLEE

Via Instagram

Care to sound off on a feature in our pages or about a local concern? Write to comments@cityweekly.net or post your thoughts on our social media. We want to hear from you!