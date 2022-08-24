Feedback from August 18 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

Karens' Law

I recently purchased a single item in a supermarket. The total was less than $9. I paid with a $20 bill, one of five 20s that I'd withdrawn from an ATM shortly before.

The cashier gave back change for a $10 bill. When I pointed out his mistake, he refused to admit that he was wrong. I knew that I had not possessed a $10 bill that whole day.

When denial failed, he got arrogant and tried to brush me off. When that failed, he attempted to intimidate me with threats and menacing posturing. I have worked for more than 20 years in protective service jobs, including two armored cash transport companies and three private security services. So, when threatening me failed, he tried to deflect my demand that his supervisor audit his till on the spot.

At the point where I was dialing the number of the nearest police department, he gave up and handed over the rest of my change. So, I caught a thief red-handed and retrieved what he tried to steal.

But the real story is that while this was playing out, I was having to ignore a bunch of "Karens," meddlers—both customers and staff—who were not in any way involved in the problem but were seriously trying to get involved. All of them were trying to defend the would-be-thief and attack me for "making them uncomfortable."

What? It doesn't make you uncomfortable that this guy got caught stealing right in front of you? And now he's trying to lie and threaten his way out? Would it make you more "comfortable" if he stole from you instead? How did our society's values get so hijacked and distorted beyond recognition?

The answer is self-evident. Look no further than the current regime and its political puppets in the media and the schools. But if the Karens are permitted to continue redefining what the rule of law means, by force of social bullying, this country is finished.

But that won't be the end of the Karens. They won't stop their busybodying and whining until they've extinguished the human race—unless someone draws a line in the sand and says "no more" to tyranny, by anyone. Not even white American middle-class women, who seem to think that they are the new ruling elite.

Daniel Taylor

Salt Lake City

Birds Aren't Real

There is a conspiracy theory that "Birds aren't real,"

This is not "alt-facts" or "fake news" but the real deal.

This "deep state" secret government surveillance plot,

To spy on all U.S. citizens and demean our lot.

The feds exterminated all real birds,

Over a 10-year period using coded words.

Covertly replacing each with a lookalike drone,

A tiny feathered robot watching us, unknown!

These evil "birds" sit on power lines to recharge,

So government agencies their control enlarge.

Fox News and QAnon unveiled this devious scheme,

And as conspiracy experts they are supreme.

Satire is fun to mock adversity,

But is dangerous when taken seriously.

GEORGE KIBILDIS

Sparta, New Jersey

