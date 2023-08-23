Feedback from August 17 and Beyond 

Utah Beer Fest 2023
[Editor's note: City Weekly hosted the 13th annual Utah Beer Festival on Aug. 19-20 at Salt Lake City's Granary Live. The festival's Day 1 ended early and was evacuated due to a storm.]
Amazing event! Thank you for having us!
MATRONS OF MAYHEM
Via Facebook
Great job, Pete Saltas and City Weekly. We'll see you tomorrow.
VITO PERRY
Via Facebook
We left at 4:30 and missed the excitement but we had a blast! What a great event!
ANDY SYLVIA FRAUSTO
Via Facebook
Hey, you guys killed it! No regrets! Rain, electricity, whatever—no regrets!
LINZIE MIDDLETON
Via Facebook
Happy that nobody was hurt! Wishing you all a successful Day 2.
MOUNTAIN WEST MEDICAL CLINIC
Via Instagram
We had so much fun! Thank you for having us again this year!
CONTASIA VONCLAPPE
Via Instagram
Vibes on point.
THETRIBEOFI
Via Instagram
Thanks for keeping us safe! See you all tomorrow!
TREEOFPEACH019
Via Instagram
The perfect weather ended with torrential rain, but it was still a great time
BRIAN.NO.ROBES
Via Instagram
It's raining sideways!!!
LEEINDASLC
Via Instagram
Lamest beer festival in the USA, $15 for the designated driver—really. If you want to go to a real beer festival, go anywhere outside of Utah.
Not expecting free. Unfortunately, the Utah DABC gets in the way of a proper beer fest. Go to a beer festival outside of Utah, and you will see what a real beer festival is like—no punch cards. Pay your admission and sample all the beers. DDs are free to be responsible for the drinkers.
When Utah grows up and learns how to do a real beer festival, then I will buy tickets. The DABC will have to get out of the way for that to happen. Not holding my breath.
CAM MCCLURE
Via Facebook
"No Goal" Aug 10 Private Eye
While I enjoyed John Saltas' column lambasting the right wing schadenfreude over the U.S. performance at the Women's World Cup, I have to admit it lost me in the final paragraphs.
Saltas claims to quote a social media post from former President Donald Trump that spins the WWC loss as "emblematic of what is happening" in a failing U.S. under Joe Biden. But no one—no one!—is gonna believe for one second that Trump used "emblematic" correctly in a sentence.
KEITH ALLEMAN
Via Facebook
Just something else for conservatives to cry about in order to justify their idiocy.
JCTROUT72
VIA Instagram
