Feedback from August 17 and Beyond 

Utah Beer Fest 2023

[Editor's note: City Weekly hosted the 13th annual Utah Beer Festival on Aug. 19-20 at Salt Lake City's Granary Live. The festival's Day 1 ended early and was evacuated due to a storm.]

Amazing event! Thank you for having us!

MATRONS OF MAYHEM

Via Facebook

Great job, Pete Saltas and City Weekly. We'll see you tomorrow.

VITO PERRY

Via Facebook

We left at 4:30 and missed the excitement but we had a blast! What a great event!

ANDY SYLVIA FRAUSTO

Via Facebook

Hey, you guys killed it! No regrets! Rain, electricity, whatever—no regrets!

LINZIE MIDDLETON

Via Facebook

Happy that nobody was hurt! Wishing you all a successful Day 2.

MOUNTAIN WEST MEDICAL CLINIC

Via Instagram

We had so much fun! Thank you for having us again this year!

CONTASIA VONCLAPPE

Via Instagram

Vibes on point.

THETRIBEOFI

Via Instagram

Thanks for keeping us safe! See you all tomorrow!

TREEOFPEACH019

Via Instagram

The perfect weather ended with torrential rain, but it was still a great time

BRIAN.NO.ROBES

Via Instagram

It's raining sideways!!!

LEEINDASLC

Via Instagram

Lamest beer festival in the USA, $15 for the designated driver—really. If you want to go to a real beer festival, go anywhere outside of Utah.

Not expecting free. Unfortunately, the Utah DABC gets in the way of a proper beer fest. Go to a beer festival outside of Utah, and you will see what a real beer festival is like—no punch cards. Pay your admission and sample all the beers. DDs are free to be responsible for the drinkers.

When Utah grows up and learns how to do a real beer festival, then I will buy tickets. The DABC will have to get out of the way for that to happen. Not holding my breath.

CAM MCCLURE

Via Facebook

"No Goal" Aug 10 Private Eye

While I enjoyed John Saltas' column lambasting the right wing schadenfreude over the U.S. performance at the Women's World Cup, I have to admit it lost me in the final paragraphs.

Saltas claims to quote a social media post from former President Donald Trump that spins the WWC loss as "emblematic of what is happening" in a failing U.S. under Joe Biden. But no one—no one!—is gonna believe for one second that Trump used "emblematic" correctly in a sentence.

KEITH ALLEMAN

Via Facebook

Just something else for conservatives to cry about in order to justify their idiocy.

JCTROUT72

VIA Instagram

