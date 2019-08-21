Feedback from Aug. 8 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

Cover story, Aug. 8, "DNA Detections"

This is so cool and inspiring. I'm so happy for these folks who found each other. Very well-written article as well. Thanks for putting this out here!

@GladMama

Via cityweekly.net

Opinion, Aug. 8, "Gun Control: Time to Do it Right"

I almost choked on his plastic sincerity. Donald Trump, you are the author of America's hate ... buck stops at the White House door ... take ownership. Thank you, [Michael S.] Robinson Sr. and City Weekly.

Joe Andrade

Via Twitter

Nope.

Danny Lavesk

Via Facebook

Move to England, Mr. Robinson.

Jose Manuel Lugo

Via cityweekly.net

Pass.

Thomas Holt

Via Facebook

Hits & Misses, Aug. 8, "The Billboard Race"

Interesting observations. First thing I thought of when I read Jim Dabakis' criticisms about his opponents' use of billboards (Luz Escamilla) were that he might want to discuss policy not billboards. I don't vote in SLC, though, so this is just an observation.

Sheryl Hussein Ginsberg

Via cityweekly.net

News, Aug. 8, "Turning a Corner: Recently overhauled Utah Transit Authority dreams up plans for the future. But where do you even begin?"

And not one of them will ever include the area in which I live but I just keep paying for UTA and other peoples' transportation costs. Socialism in Utah.

Fred A. Schmauch

Via Twitter

News, Aug. 8, "'At Least You're Pretty': From the Utah Royals to the World Cup in France, 'fansplaining' is an utterly unsurprising phenomenon that needs to end at women's sporting events"

This!

Annie Quan

Via Facebook

Hope to see you at some Aggie women's soccer games this season—starting with the exhibition against SUU. We could use support. The girls look promising this season!

@dwillievan

Via cityweekly.net

Amen to that!

@UtahJenn

Via Twitter

