Feedback from Aug. 15 and Beyond 

Cover story, Aug. 15, The Beer Issue
Get in my belly!
Brianne Hadley
Via Facebook
Beautiful artwork!
@beardsrawk
Via Instagram
It's not the first time this weekly is simply a delightful experience to be consumed, relished, and, oh, how spicy. Wit filled with subtle irony. Mmm. Smell that fragrance?
Betty Barkas Hood
Via Twitter
Cover story, Aug. 15, "Almost Ales"
You men need to keep your noses out of our vaginas. Unless you want us to start cutting off your testicles. We do still outnumber men.
Diane Armstrong
Via Facebook
Cover story, Aug. 15, "Tasty to the Core"
Wouldn't that just be apple-flavored soda?
Cody Earnshaw
Via Facebook
No.
Brian Shaw
Via Facebook
Cover story, Aug. 15, "Frosty Flicks"
Fuck this guy. Broken Lizard is amazing. Sucks comedy makes you sad.
Jake Willard
Via Facebook
Online news post, Aug. 16, "Trump Queen"
Why can't we all just get along and allow people to have their own beliefs and opinions?
Clarissa Weir
Via cityweekly.net
Ah yes. Give her press time. Brilliant. She obviously needs new wigs. Le sigh.
Jack Strickland
Via Facebook
Lol. Had she been a Democrat y'all would be jumping for joy.
Kevin Thomson
Via Facebook
Going against the grain. I love it.
Kyle Murphy
Via Facebook
This is gross. Why are you guys giving this person a platform for hate?
Chris Martin
Via cityweekly.net
Why would any LGBTQ American support Trump or the GOP? I'm not saying you just support the Democrats, but why would you support a party that literally hates you? Trump and the GOP are trying to legalize discrimination against our community.
Blake Warren
Via Facebook
Meh.
@ToliKan2
Via Twitter
Editor's note: You can read Lady MAGA's manifesto on p. 8.
