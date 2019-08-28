Feedback from Aug. 15 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

Cover story, Aug. 15, The Beer Issue

Get in my belly!

Brianne Hadley

Via Facebook

Beautiful artwork!

@beardsrawk

Via Instagram

It's not the first time this weekly is simply a delightful experience to be consumed, relished, and, oh, how spicy. Wit filled with subtle irony. Mmm. Smell that fragrance?

Betty Barkas Hood

Via Twitter

Cover story, Aug. 15, "Almost Ales"

You men need to keep your noses out of our vaginas. Unless you want us to start cutting off your testicles. We do still outnumber men.

Diane Armstrong

Via Facebook

Cover story, Aug. 15, "Tasty to the Core"

Wouldn't that just be apple-flavored soda?

Cody Earnshaw

Via Facebook

No.

Brian Shaw

Via Facebook

Cover story, Aug. 15, "Frosty Flicks"

Fuck this guy. Broken Lizard is amazing. Sucks comedy makes you sad.

Jake Willard

Via Facebook

Online news post, Aug. 16, "Trump Queen"

Why can't we all just get along and allow people to have their own beliefs and opinions?

Clarissa Weir

Via cityweekly.net

Ah yes. Give her press time. Brilliant. She obviously needs new wigs. Le sigh.

Jack Strickland

Via Facebook

Lol. Had she been a Democrat y'all would be jumping for joy.

Kevin Thomson

Via Facebook

Going against the grain. I love it.

Kyle Murphy

Via Facebook

This is gross. Why are you guys giving this person a platform for hate?

Chris Martin

Via cityweekly.net

Why would any LGBTQ American support Trump or the GOP? I'm not saying you just support the Democrats, but why would you support a party that literally hates you? Trump and the GOP are trying to legalize discrimination against our community.

Blake Warren

Via Facebook

Meh.

@ToliKan2

Via Twitter

Editor's note: You can read Lady MAGA's manifesto on p. 8.

