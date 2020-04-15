 Feedback from April 9 and Beyond | Letters | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

We need your help.

City Weekly's entire existence is directly tied to people getting together in groups -- in clubs, restaurants, and at concerts and events -- which are the industries most affected now.

The coronavirus pandemic has essentially wiped those sources of revenue overnight. At a time when Salt Lake City needs independent journalism more than ever, we're asking for your help to support the continued coverage of everything important to all of us in our state, from life to lifestyle.

You can support us by making a one-time or recurring donation on PressBackers.com, which is our 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to help fund local journalism. DONATE

April 15, 2020 News » Letters

Feedback from April 9 and Beyond 

click to enlarge news_soapbox1-1.png

Cover Story, April 9:
Our Community, Part 1
About time somebody tells the governor to either step up to the plate, or we count them out. And that means Cox, too!
LeiAnn Sanders Bathemess
via Facebook

Love this. Thank you for highlighting Utah businesses. I love Glover, they have the hard to find plants I want
Jeannett Madsen
via Facebook

I love that cover.
Beautiful illustration.
Thomas Paskett
via Facebook

Love [Glover Nursery].Always great service, great product and great advice. Thanks to Jennie for always being an aide in picking the right piece.
Cj Southworth
via Facebook

Love the cover. That was the theme I had planned for our yearly meeting we could not have.
Paula Mason
via Facebook

I've ordered from Feldman's a few times since it became takeout only ... yum!
Maggie Kearns
via Facebook

I see a lot of Feldman's Deli in our future with online ordering!
#nytransplants
cloud9yogi
via Instagram

Now, I'm craving a Feldman's Reuben.
Angela Ventura Franchow
via Facebook

Greenthread Herbs: Best apothecary in town!
zionpharmer
via Instagram

Now, we just need to be like other states and offer beer to go!
tnupodcast
via Instagram

Things are hard, and we want to help make it even the tiniest bit easier for you if we can. So, we've compiled all The Gateway's order-in food options including our full-service grocery store that carries a ton of local farmers and makers products. Visit AtTheGateway.com/orderin for the full list of curbside and delivery.
The Gateway
via Facebook

We encourage you to join the conversation. Sound off across our social media channels as well as on cityweekly.net for a chance to be featured in this section.

