Feedback from April 9 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

Cover Story, April 9:

Our Community, Part 1

About time somebody tells the governor to either step up to the plate, or we count them out. And that means Cox, too!

LeiAnn Sanders Bathemess

via Facebook

Love this. Thank you for highlighting Utah businesses. I love Glover, they have the hard to find plants I want

Jeannett Madsen

via Facebook

I love that cover.

Beautiful illustration.

Thomas Paskett

via Facebook

Love [Glover Nursery].Always great service, great product and great advice. Thanks to Jennie for always being an aide in picking the right piece.

Cj Southworth

via Facebook

Love the cover. That was the theme I had planned for our yearly meeting we could not have.

Paula Mason

via Facebook

I've ordered from Feldman's a few times since it became takeout only ... yum!

Maggie Kearns

via Facebook

I see a lot of Feldman's Deli in our future with online ordering!

#nytransplants

cloud9yogi

via Instagram

Now, I'm craving a Feldman's Reuben.

Angela Ventura Franchow

via Facebook

Greenthread Herbs: Best apothecary in town!

zionpharmer

via Instagram

Now, we just need to be like other states and offer beer to go!

tnupodcast

via Instagram

Things are hard, and we want to help make it even the tiniest bit easier for you if we can. So, we've compiled all The Gateway's order-in food options including our full-service grocery store that carries a ton of local farmers and makers products. Visit AtTheGateway.com/orderin for the full list of curbside and delivery.

The Gateway

via Facebook

We encourage you to join the conversation. Sound off across our social media channels as well as on cityweekly.net for a chance to be featured in this section.