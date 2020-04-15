Feedback from April 9 and Beyond 

Cover Story, April 9:
Our Community, Part 1
About time somebody tells the governor to either step up to the plate, or we count them out. And that means Cox, too!
LeiAnn Sanders Bathemess
via Facebook
Love this. Thank you for highlighting Utah businesses. I love Glover, they have the hard to find plants I want
Jeannett Madsen
via Facebook
I love that cover.
Beautiful illustration.
Thomas Paskett
via Facebook
Love [Glover Nursery].Always great service, great product and great advice. Thanks to Jennie for always being an aide in picking the right piece.
Cj Southworth
via Facebook
Love the cover. That was the theme I had planned for our yearly meeting we could not have.
Paula Mason
via Facebook
I've ordered from Feldman's a few times since it became takeout only ... yum!
Maggie Kearns
via Facebook
I see a lot of Feldman's Deli in our future with online ordering!
#nytransplants
cloud9yogi
via Instagram
Now, I'm craving a Feldman's Reuben.
Angela Ventura Franchow
via Facebook
Greenthread Herbs: Best apothecary in town!
zionpharmer
via Instagram
Now, we just need to be like other states and offer beer to go!
tnupodcast
via Instagram
Things are hard, and we want to help make it even the tiniest bit easier for you if we can. So, we've compiled all The Gateway's order-in food options including our full-service grocery store that carries a ton of local farmers and makers products. Visit AtTheGateway.com/orderin for the full list of curbside and delivery.
The Gateway
via Facebook
