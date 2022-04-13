Feedback from April 7 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

To the Victor

The West has long lived comfortably in the assurance that we will never again see the feudal practice of a king claiming new land as a legal right of conquest.

In 1066, for example, when William the Conqueror crossed the channel and took England, he nullified all previous legal landholding and instead allocated every town and farm in all of England to his generals and favorites as their own hereditary fiefs.

Now today, in Ukraine, Russia's Vladimir Putin is serving clear notice that he is asserting a right of conquest by grinding Ukrainian buildings, culture and people into the dust of the earth. He has plans to rebuild the nation in his own image and likely, if successful, granting his generals and favorites brand new lands of their own.

Chattel slavery was yet another right of conquest and, most recently, was sourced in Black Africa. But today, according to reports, ownership of human bodies and minds is resurging in Eastern Europe. Many thousands of Ukrainians are being deported to Russia, where they will work in concentration camps for their new owner, laboring without civil or human rights.

Democracy, prosperity and human rights take work, the kind of work that Americans and Europeans seem no longer willing or even capable of accomplishing.

KIMBALL SHINKOSKEY

Woods Cross

"Going Public," April 7, Cover Story

I have amazing memories of taking my daughters to Chapman Library.

Just.Call.Me.Pumpkin

Via Instagram

Dear Salt Lake County Library: I love you.

IDKMICHELLE

Via Instagram

"Stay Away, Mike Lee," April 7, Private Eye

Unfortunately, Lee is a handpicked representative of the Utah power culture that supports white men in suits and passive-aggressive behavior—"you're so smart, but not smart enough." He's aligned himself with the fundamentalist and judgmental supporters of white-bread America and sees no reason to change. Lee is promoting his vision of America.

SUSAN LEHMAN

Via Facebook

What a wonderful right you have to express your opinion and for the freedom of the press. That's what I love about the Constitution, of which Senator Mike Lee is an exemplar of knowledge. There are few who are superior in their efforts to defend the Constitution that currently hold office. Lee's diligence in his questioning of the new Supreme Court justice proves his respect for it.

DEREK STOKER

Via Facebook

"Fare Thee Well," April 7, Online

Please make [transit] free again! For the air!

ELIZABETH SORENSEN

Via Facebook

Just think what [transit] would be like if it were more convenient to use, had better maintenance, expanded hours of operation, etc. If it could be seen as dependable—as well as cost effective, then you might see more widespread change of habit.

That would benefit air quality and community health in ways we should all be invested in, including expanded year-round bus service up the canyons to encourage less personal auto use for recreation purposes. Make this valley and the surrounding habitat a model for low-impact access to both economic opportunities and natural resources in a clean and sustainable way that benefits all users—regardless of income level.

SIGHKEYNOT

Via Instagram

