Feedback from April 6 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

"Druggie Abuse," April 6 Private Eye

This piece by John Saltas really hit home on two fronts. I share his opinion on both drug abuse and high school football.

Parents, keep your kids away from both drugs and high school football.

I injured both of my knees playing high school football—my left knee during freshman year and my right knee as a junior.

After decades of pain, I finally opted for knee replacement surgery. Out of roughly 20 senior men in my orthopedic surgeon's office for knee replacement, 18 of us had played high school football.

If I could turn back the clock, I would have played tennis.

RIC LEE

Sandy

The problem is I don't think most of the people who end up as addicts are in pain. I think they start out recreational.

I know so many women who went to meth to lose weight. Yeah.

JULIE VAN

Via Facebook

To be fair, Republicans are ruining most of Utah. We need separation of cult and state.

CAREYVALENTINEONTHELINE

Via Instagram

The GOP doesn't care about any of it. They continually let Utahns die from policies they enact that only further harm Utahns.

I don't care what your ideology is, but the current GOP and the United Utah Party are dangerous parties that push theology and take away freedoms.

When was the last time the Utah GOP did anything to help out their actual constituents?

C_GROENDYKE

Via Instagram

I'm not a Republican or a Democrat—I'm independent and am irritated with everyone. How is pointing fingers fixing anything besides making everyone mad and polarized?

It sounds a lot better to focus on our own streets instead of focusing on the border, and it would probably get you double the audience than pointing fingers will.

Dems and GOP and all of us should start talking to each other about issues. It's about time, don't you think?

Or are we all loving the polarization? Because I'm not.

I have learned a lot from just trying to have conversations with those whose opinions differ from mine. It's hard as hell but needs to be done.

You might persuade more people to your opinions this way, too.

FITLUVINLEGGY

Via Instagram

Tax Season

Our yearly federal and state taxation

For most of us a burdensome vexation.

Our 16th Amendment grants our Congress,

Power to collect taxes on income success.

But every April filing deadline,

Anticipated with an anxious mind.

A bureaucratic complicated mess,

Too many forms causing citizens distress!

So many rules and calculations invented,

To save or expend a penny is lamented.

Citizens need to contribute for all welfare,

So that we as a nation can persevere.

No exceptions for this arduous money task,

What a compassionate democracy need ask.

GEORGE KIBILDIS

Sparta, New Jersey

Care to sound off on a feature in our pages or about a local concern? Write to comments@cityweekly.net or post your thoughts on our social media. We want to hear from you!