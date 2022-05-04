Feedback from April 28 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

"Art, Sedition and Justice," April 28 A&E

Bryan Young's recent Big Shiny Robot column started out in the right place, but I was disappointed to see it descend into blatant cancel culture with his extended ranting against Harry Potter franchise author J.K. Rowling.

I haven't really followed the whole issue with Rowling very closely, but my understanding is that she basically just expressed an opinion. To think that she doesn't have a right to express that opinion implies that everybody has to be in lockstep with the "woke" authorities, whoever they are.

Progressives have a messaging problem, and this is a perfect example of it. Defund the police? How about reform the police? Black lives matter? How about Black lives matter, too? As for "woke," it has unfortunately become the biggest laugh line in conservative discourse, which is unfortunate because discrimination is such an important and widely misunderstood issue.

As for cancel culture, this is a problem that both progressives and conservatives share, and it's counterproductive in that it chases away potential allies. What is gained by making an enemy out of J.K. Rowling? How does that help the cause of LGBT people?

DAVID HARRIS

Salt Lake City

"Best of Utah: Body and Mind," April 28 Cover Story

I'm still missing Liberty Park Tennis, an amazing public facility with great staff, workouts and coaching. Tennis is so often relegated to private clubs, making Liberty Park extra important to the well-being of Salt Lake City's tennis addicts.

MARY WOODHEAD

Via Facebook

Correction: Theresa L. Werner, M.D., was voted Best Oncologist in City Weekly's April 28 edition of "Best of Utah: Body and Mind." We regret misspelling her last name.

"Yes, We Cann," April 21 Cover Story

It was a real good education on the power of the people when the people tried to legalize weed and the Lege said, "Hell, no."

DAVE CALDWELL

Via Facebook

The Mormons will never allow for recreational marijuana.

ANDREWMEHARG

Via Instagram

Now, if only we could put out a finished product comparable to California, or even Las Vegas, instead of buds that crumble to dust within a day or two of opening the jar.

JAKEYBO_JOHNSON

Via Instagram.

