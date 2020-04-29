Feedback from April 23 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

On Trump's idea to cure COVID-19 by possibly injecting disinfectant

So, if a person does inject themselves and dies, would that be considered another COVID-19 death? Just asking for a friend.

Darren Edgar

Weird. I listened to his quote, and it sounded like some experimental treatment he talked with a doctor about. I didn't see any actual moment where he told the public to inject disinfectant into their bodies.

I barely noticed it while watching. I think people are blowing this up and being ridiculous.

Corey Fordham

It's like when someone in the government said it would be a conspiracy if Trump put Russian dressing on his salad. And a know-it-all said "No, because Russian dressing actually comes from New Hampshire."

The "compliant ones" have no sense of humor or irony.

Matt Morris

Marked safe from Donald Trump's medical advice today.

Sean Devlin

[Sanitizer bottles state] "not for internal consumption." He should try it first.

@boozyketones

Cover Story, April 23: "Viral Verses"

Here I sit brokenhearted

Came to shit

But only ...

Wait, what, who stole all the damn toilet paper!?

Josh Maddocks

Robe so soft on skin

Take me to the coffee cup

Pour it to the brim

Monitor screen lit

Keyboard feels my fingertips

My workday begins

Break at noon is fine

My face gets its some sunshine

Take a tad more time

Vince Corak via email

Pinch me is this a dream, the introvert screamed.

This virus has me

enjoying every

minute, it seems.

No need for high-fives or hugs I dispize.

No handshakes are had,

God! I'm so glad!

This must never end even when health does mend.

Please let us continue to keep our hands to ourselves.

Anonymous shut-in

