Feedback from April 21 and Beyond 

Are You There, God?

After four years of Trump promoting Christian Nationalists, a pundit in New York City recently suggested that more Americans embrace deism—the belief system of Voltaire and Jefferson. But unfortunately, deists believe in the existence of a god—an invisible, impersonal god.

Deists would be more logical and scientific in their thinking if they became atheists. We atheists do not find any falsifiable evidence to believe in any gods, so we don't believe. We do not claim that gods do not exist. Making this claim would be like claiming that unicorns and fairies do not exist—claims that cannot be proven.

I suggest that more Americans embrace the physical sciences and also atheism. I also suggest that they learn how to be moral, from humanistic and secular sources. Then, our country could be more free from the negative effects of religion and clerics—who teach myths as facts and make many false, unverifiable promises.

STEPHEN R. CLARK

Salt Lake City

A Sonnet for Russia

To the people of Russia an "Open Letter,"

Do you desire to make your life better?

To live in a repressive autocracy,

For many humans, a free-will hypocrisy.

Your leader gifts you a pariah nation,

With his Nazi Holocaust Ukrainian mission.

The malicious bombing of innocent civilians,

Destroying hospitals, stores and apartment buildings.

We do have sympathy and concern for thee,

But do you not have some responsibility?

Your yoke of innocence must be overcome,

To repel your society's delirium.

With compassion and hope we pray for all of you,

To join the brotherhood of man and evil eschew.

GEORGE KIBILDIS

Sparta, New Jersey

"High and Dry" April 21, Online

Other states use marijuana tax revenue to fund education. We should do the same.

BLAINE LAFRENIERE

Via Facebook

I am beyond grateful for Utah allowing medical cannabis. I have been in pain most of my 52 years on this planet and, believe me, it helps! And I don't take near the Percocet I did in the past.

TONJA CHILDERS OKUMURA

Via Facebook

I still don't trust that Utah will do the right thing on medical cannabis

DEANNA BISCHOFF GARCIA

Via Facebook

Honestly, given how things are going on both the Republican and Democrat side of things, I think Spencer Cox should run for President. He's really good at pretending to be Republican while still being more processive and consistent than the current president.

BRENDAN MEANS

Via Facebook

