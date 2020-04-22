Feedback from April 16 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

Has your small business benefited from the SBA's PaycheckProtection Program?

No. My Economic Injury Loan Disaster (EILD) application was submitted and received but no news. Have spoken to someone each day. They say just watch your account ... no info.

Alan Clark

via Facebook

I feel like they are teens and ghosting us means "no." Better luck next time for us, I guess.

Robert Cratin

via Facebook

Me, neither. I had a friend in California do the $10K version of the EILD. They asked for $10,000—got $1,000.

Haven't heard anything back about my EILD, either, but then Wyoming just got declared a disaster area last Saturday.

Wyoming, I can understand (no $1,200, either). We are always treated as a forgotten stepchild. Salt Lake (known for being highly self-sufficient) has a solid economy when many others are in the hole.

That and the fact that The Salt Lake Tribune and other newspapers and their followers (a lot of restaurant people) constantly bash President Trump puts us both at the bottom of the list.

Apparently to all you liberal Democratic supporters, your leaders really don't give a shit about you after all.

Hope you remember that in November.

Craig Mattice

via Facebook

Event center ... nothing so far. Applied to five.

Brittany Reese

via Facebook

Video from Randy's Records posted on City Weekly's social media

Randy's Records is the best. Have to come over and talk about Paul McCartney's Ram (bought at Randy's)—what an excellent record! I've played it 20 times during the quarantine.

@hannahmcbeth22

via Instagram

Sam [Stinson] is so good!

@shootfreshtk

via Instagram

Many happy hours have been spent looking through records at Randy's.

@funkyoats

via Instagram

