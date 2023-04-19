Feedback from April 13 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

Gun Speech Template

Okay America, let's all do the mass shooting speech together now:

"We here in [put town name here] are all saddened by the senseless killing of [put number here] innocent [children, teens, adults, grocery shoppers, church members] who were senselessly killed [this morning, last night or yesterday, etc.] in our [town, city or rural area]. Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to all those families and loved ones affected by this senseless tragedy."

"The sheriff and I and our team will do all we can to apprehend the shooter, hopefully before he has taken his own life or that of other victims. Now, I will turn the mic over to the [school superintendent, deputy sheriff, medical director of local hospital] for an update. Then we'll hear from our GOP representative."

And now for the elected GOP representative speech:

"Like all of you, I am shocked and saddened by the loss of life that occurred here, but let me say that gun control is not the answer. Actually, we need more guns—not less. Your [senator, county commission, city council] is working with me in sponsoring a [bill, resolution, policy] which, if passed, will automatically place a gun in the hands of every American from age 6 on.

"I apologize for not being able to stay longer and personally extend my thoughts and prayers to each of those who were affected by this tragedy, but I'm scheduled to speak this afternoon at a NRA fundraiser."

TED OTTINGER

Taylorsville

"Royal Bliss," April 13 Cover

Clarification: In the April 13 issue of Salt Lake City Weekly—which featured the cover story "Royal Bliss: Twenty-fifth anniversary"—the cover photo was taken by Brian Medeiros.

Correction: In the April 13 Private Eye column "Travels With Mike," the name of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was misspelled.

