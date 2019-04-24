Feedback from April 11 and Beyond 

Cover story, April 11, "Attack of the 20,000-Acre Inland Port"
Stop the port!
Climate Change—SLC
Via Facebook
Cue the hyperbole.
Craig Schroerlucke
Via Facebook
Is there a way for locals to invest in the Salt Lake port? If locals were shareholders, they could control the process much better.
@AZbroker
Via Twitter
Elwood should be a cautionary tale, imo. Utah deal sounds bad, maybe worse.
Roberto Clack
Via Twitter
Great write up by City Weekly on USA's largest inland port & how it has "wreaked havoc" on an Illinois town. SLC residents are unwilling to simply be overrun by greed—we will continue to stand up for our values.
Mayor Jackie Biskupski
Via Twitter
News, April 11, "Distilling Hope"
Who has the keys to the liquor cabinet?
Gerald Larsen
Via Facebook
What a difference 10 years has made on us all here at Ogden's Own Distillery Inc. Excited to see what the next 10 bring.
Timothy Smith
Via Facebook
Is it full strength?
Paul Matteson
Via Facebook
Soap Box, April 11, Getting Schooled
I read the comment from that kid. That was awesome. I like how he made his point then went back and told them why.
Diane Armstrong
Via Facebook
Online news post, April 18, Main Street hate crime update
Good, hate crimes are real.
Geno Lopez
Via Facebook
How about we just start with prosecuting violent criminals aggressively rather than try and judge their motives subjectively?
Mike Stapley
Via Facebook
Motive matters a lot. That's why there's different laws for manslaughter vs. murder. If I'm cleaning my gun and an accidental discharge kills someone, that's a much different crime than if I set out to shoot them on purpose. You can't just ignore the motive.
Joe Tea
Via Facebook
You're comparing apples and oranges. Let's leave political correctness and identity politics out of the courtroom when someone commits murder or assault.
Mike Stapley
Via Facebook
Unless you were attacked leaving a gay bar or night club or it occurs against people during Pride, how do you prove the attacker knew the person was gay or homosexual? And if it wasn't in any of these vicinities, how would you prove that it was an act based on hatred of their sexuality?
Matt Morris
Via Facebook
Online news post, April 18, "Make the Middle Class Great Again"
We need to bring up the lower classes. There's way too much focus on the middle- and upper-class people.
Diane Armstrong
Via Facebook
