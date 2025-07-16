Feds drop the charges against Utah doctor accused of destroying COVID supplies. 

click to enlarge

Miss: What's up, Doc?

Something's happening in both America and Utah, and it's all about the law. In the age of Donald Trump, it seems no one can depend on the law—the courts, the judiciary or the people sworn to uphold it. We know there was controversy over the COVID response, but that doesn't mean that defying the law is acceptable. Or is it? U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi just dropped charges against Dr. Kirk Moore, even after a federal grand jury indicted him for destroying medication and issuing fake vaccination cards. This should be unsurprising—the president pardoned even the most dangerous rioters from the January 6 insurrection. Utah's House speaker Mike Schultz rallied gleefully in front of the courthouse, saying Moore was just doing what was right. And Bondi said it was so danged unfair, because Moore was giving patients a choice. That choice does not extend to abortion.

Miss: Throwing Shade

The unhoused suffer during the hot summers, and the answer seems to be to ignore them. Utah County, according to The Salt Lake Tribune, is unwilling to address the harms to the homeless from the heat. Worse yet, while the state requires warming centers in winter, it has not addressed cooling during summer. Homeless strategies are not unlike those to target undocumented immigration—lots of thoughts on the subject, but little concrete action toward a solution. Both issues seem to enjoy striking at the symptoms while ignoring the causes. And we know the causes—lack of affordable housing, poverty, mental illness and more. Utah County is not alone in enacting laws against public camping, so moving people to other places seems to be the norm. Maybe this is why Sen. Mike Lee wants to sell off Utah's public lands, but we doubt he's that altruistic.

Hit: Climate Concern

Survey says: The public wants politicians to support environmental protections. The issues that participants in a Utah State University survey wanted prioritized included "the drying up of the Great Salt Lake (55%), loss of biodiversity (48%), climate change (47%), population growth (42%), drought and water scarcity (42%), air quality (41%) and declining snowpack (41%)." Sadly, there are still many legislators who believe the weather will just change and all will be well. Water, they say, should be conserved—but the state shouldn't make you do it. Three Utah teens, through a grant program, created a bluegrass jingle to reach their cohorts, many who don't understand the threat to Utah as well as the world. Interestingly, survey respondents pointed to population growth as a problem, even as politicians worry about declining birth rates. But since adults won't make the necessary moves, maybe young people will.