FDA approves brain implants—that's bad news for Congress 

Imagine a future when old folks don't forget names, idiots aren't idiots and conservatives like Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan can tell the truth from lies.No Wilson, we are not making this up. The FDA approved Neuralink's request to begin clinical trials where devices are implanted into human brains that link to computers. The company, owned by Elon Musk, is developing electronic implants that could restore debilitating functions, like paralysis, and could even teach monkeys how to play computer games. For Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, it could be a real game-changer. She would know that the “Gazpacho Police” are judges of soup, not Nazi cops, and that Monkeypox is not a sexually transmitted disease. A computer chip would be sewn into the surface of the brain to the RAM equivalent of Einstein. This would allow 88-year-old Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, to know what day it is. But Utah Sen. Mike Lee wouldn't sign up for one because he's smarter than any computer. He even knows when it's time to duck out of a coup before heads roll. On the other hand, it would be great for Utah Rep. Burgess Owens. He could discover that he can vote however he wants despite instructions from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Maybe not—that's a lot to ask of a computer. No Hoax—Witches Exonerated
Evade the Woke Mind Virus Before it’s Too Late
If you want to be safe from forced Marxist indoctrination, escape to Florida. There, Gov. Ron “Churchill” DeSantis is riding in on a self-righteous stallion to save us: “We fight the woke in the Legislature. We fight the woke in the schools. We fight the woke in the corporations. We will never, ever surrender to the woke mob.”
Postscript—That's a wrap for another wonderful week here in the promised land where we keep track of drag shows in St. George so you don't have to. The city council there is being sued for putting a drag on drag shows. Freedom of speech has to stop somewhere and in Utah's Dixie, it's when men with beards and hairy arms don bustiers and dance around in spike heels. It's just not right and the mere thought of it drives city leaders up a wall.The Southern Utah Drag Stars filed legal action in federal court alleging St. George discriminated against them by denying a permit to shake their booty in a public park. In related news, St. George Mayor Michelle Randall will again allow public comment at city council meetings. They were suspended earlier when a group brandishing signs proclaiming “Save Our Children” raised a ruckus, called the mayor and council communists and accused them of trying to make “St. George the drag queen hub of the West.” Caught between drag queens and angry vigilantes, the mayor said public comments could resume if they were “respectful” and not “obscene or profane.” The “Save Our Children” folks won their demand for First Amendment rights while denying Southern Utah Drag Stars theirs. Let freedom ring. Well Wilson, when you think about it, witches don't get a lot of respect. Donald Trump takes their name in vain and they're always getting blamed for ... just about everything. So wind up the guys in the band and ring out a little something for those New England maids who had it even worse than drag queens:
Susanna Martin was a witch who dwelt in Amesbury
With brilliant eye and saucy tongue she worked her sorcery
And when into the judges court the sheriffs brought her hither
The lilacs drooped as she passed by
And then were seen to wither