Farmers Feeding Utah, Inc.Introduces Subscription Boxes

The Utah Farm Bureau recently announced a subscription box program called Touch of Utah spearheaded by Farmers Feeding Utah, Inc. (box.farmersfeedingutah.com). Farmers Feeding Utah started this program to make buying food from local growers more convenient and visible to consumers. Those interested can sign up for a subscription box via the organization's website and then get a monthly delivery of seasonal fruit, veggies and protein. This program is also part of the Miracle of Agriculture program, which pledges food donations from each subscription to those in need. It's like a monthly trip to the farmers market minus the trip, plus supporting a good cause.

Zaperoco Opens

When a new Venezuelan place like Zaperoco (785 E. 200 South, Ste. 9, Lehi) opens, a food writer gets their first piece published—or so the legend says. True or not, a new place for cachapas, arepas and tequeños is always worth celebrating. I'm a recent convert to the wonders of Venezuelan cuisine; arepas have the sandwich market cornered with their overflowing fillings and crisp exteriors, and the first time I had a cachapa, I went weak in the knees. We've got a few places in our neck of the woods that scratch this particular itch, but now folks in Lehi and its surrounding area have better access to these wonderful Venezuelan eats.

Daydreams Cakes and Pastries Opens

It's been open for about a month now, but I'm just now seeing posts about delectable alfajores and customized cakes from Daydreams Cakes and Pastries (465 E. 3300 South, 801-941-9491, daydreamsbakery.com) pop up on social media. This local bakery is the passion project of Alicia Berardo, a native Argentinian who has been living and baking in Salt Lake for the past several years. Before opening her storefront, Berardo had been baking and shipping her trademark alfajores and professional custom cakes via Instagram. Now that we have a storefront, we can browse and buy when the need for expertly crafted pastries strikes us. Which is right now for me, so I'll catch y'all later.

