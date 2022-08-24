click to enlarge

Family Values, Funeral Edition

At a funeral on Aug. 6 at Rolling Hills Memorial Park in Richmond, California, a family brawl broke out after the deceased's son and daughter started arguing, SFGate reported. Police were called to the scene around 1:30 p.m., where up to 20 family members abandoned the service to fight with each other. The 36-year-old brother got into a vehicle and "attempted to drive toward his sister in an aggressive way, but instead he struck another female and sent her to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," said Sgt. Aaron Pomeroy of the Richmond Police Department. He also managed to knock over headstones and break a water main, causing the funeral plot to fill up with water. The coup de grace was knocking over the casket; fortunately, the deceased did not fall out. When the brother finally emerged from the car, someone hit him with a cane to subdue him. The brother was later charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism.

Ooohhh-kaaaayyyy

Angel Domingo of Toronto is a big fan of trading items on resell websites. So when he moved into a new home and found a single cheese stick in the refrigerator, it was a no-brainer for him: Buy a billboard in Yonge-Dundas Square and offer the Black Diamond Cheese String in a trade for the best offer. "This is probably the strangest thing that I've ever had to offer up," Domingo told Global News. "I guess some people really want it." He's received several offers for the cheese, the most unusual so far being a trade of two Persian cats. He hasn't made a deal yet, but he's in no hurry: There are months left before the expiration date.

Parent of the Year

The mother of a 6-year-old Butler County, Ohio, boy was arrested on Aug. 9 and charged with endangering a child and contributing to the delinquency of a child, WLWT-TV reported. The incident started when Olivia Eversole, a worker at a Marathon gas station in Hanover Township, saw the boy emerge from a car holding a Smirnoff Ice. Eversole asked the boy, "Do you know that you're drinking a beer?" He replied, "Yup, this is me and my mommy's favorite beer. We drink it all the time." Eversole called police, but when deputies arrived, the mother, Victoria Hampton, 26, told them it was an accident and left with the boy. But when officers followed her home, they found the boy riding a scooter, holding another Smirnoff Ice. "You've got to be on your toes because you never know what's going to happen," Eversole said of the incident.

This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things!

As of July 1 in Delaware, retail stores were no longer allowed to supply plastic shopping bags for their customers' purchases. No problem, said shoppers at Acme in Christiana—we'll just walk out with your plastic shopping baskets. Delaware Online reported that the store's supply of baskets has been wiped out, and manager Kaitlyn DiFrancesco is not going to buy more. Customers had the option of buying reusable shopping bags or paying 5 cents for paper bags at checkout, but instead, as soon as the ban went into effect, they started lifting the baskets. Employees were asked to stop customers, but some shoppers just ignored the warning or slipped out unseen.

Oh, Crap!

Drivers along I-94 in Pewaukee, Wisconsin, were forced to navigate an alarming obstacle course around 4:45 a.m. on Aug. 9, WISN-TV reported. As a flatbed truck hauled port-a-potties, at least seven of them slid off the truck and landed upright in the road, causing panic for drivers following behind. "I was like, 'Is that a port-a-potty?'" said driver Alex Hilario. "Where did it even come from? Did they set it there? Because it was standing but rolling." Hilario's car collided with one portable john, but he was not hurt. Driver Vern Hicks also hit one of the johns and may have to total his car. Most of the units were hit by cars; one Waukesha County Sheriff's deputy was heard saying he was "responding to that crappy situation."

There Are Cameras Everywhere

Dr. Yue "Emily" Yu, 45, of Mission Viejo, California, was taken into custody on Aug. 4 after her husband alerted police that she was trying to poison him by adding Drano to his hot lemonade, The Mercury News reported. Yu's husband first started noticing a chemical taste in his drink in March and suffered from "two stomach ulcers, gastritis and esophagitis," according to his petition for divorce, filed on Aug. 5. He installed cameras in the kitchen and collected video evidence showing Yu reaching under the sink and pouring something from a Drano bottle into his drink. Yu's attorney says she "vehemently and unequivocally denies ever attempting to poison her husband or anyone else." She was released after posting bail.

Wait, What?

Victor Hugo Mica Alvarez, 30, started off this year's Pachamama (Mother Earth) Festival with a bang, Metro News reported. After drinking heavily during the festival's opening on Aug. 1, Alvarez said he wound up in Achacachi, Bolivia—50 miles from El Alto, where he'd passed out—trying to claw his way out of a buried casket. He alleges that he was a human sacrifice: "We went dancing. And afterwards I don't remember. The only thing I remember is that I thought I was in my bed, I wanted to get up to go urinate and I couldn't move," Alvarez said. He said he was able to break glass in the coffin, and dirt started pouring in. After crawling out, he asked a nearby person for help. Local police didn't believe Alvarez, saying he was too drunk to know what had happened and that he should come back when he was sober.

Bright Idea

Looking for new kicks that'll mark you as a beer-loving fashion icon? Of course you are. Heineken has partnered with sneaker designer and customizer Dominic Ciambone to create Heinekicks—signature green, white and red high-tops with a built-in bottle opener and the company's newest brew, Heineken Silver, sloshing around in the soles. Oddity Central reported that the shoes provide a unique feeling. "I can't say I've ever designed a sneaker that contains actual beer before," Ciambone said. Probably not—and only a handful of people will ever get to wear them, with just 32 pairs scheduled to hit the market in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Unclear on the Concept

Miles Routledge, 23, of Birmingham, England, has stirred up controversy by traveling repeatedly to Afghanistan and cozying up to members of the Taliban, the Daily Star reported. Routledge posted on Twitter on Aug. 9, "I am officially Afghanistan's largest exporter to England. 150+ flags, patches and rugs," with a photo of his loot. But what's really got people up in arms is a rug he bought depicting the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City. Routledge believes the rug doesn't glorify the attacks; instead, it was made "by Afghan women to tell a story of a historical event. Hundreds of American soldiers who signed up to the military because of 9/11 have this rug in their homes," he claimed. Routledge called Taliban members "kind blokes" because he had tea with them after stumbling into their compound during an April trip.

