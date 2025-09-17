Fall Movie Preview 2025 

Netflix

Fall movie season historically brings out the big guns of movies vying for awards consideration, though there are always some franchise favorites as well. Here's a peek at what's to come in theaters and on major streaming services before 2025 winds to a close; release dates are, as always, subject to change.

Sept. 19: HEADLINER - A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. The gifted artist/filmmaker Kogonada (Columbus, After Yang) casts Colin Farrell and Margot Robbie as two people whose meet-cute involves a fantastical journey through doorways into crucial past moments of their lives. Also: Him; The History of Sound; The Senior; Swiped

Sept. 26: HEADLINER - One Battle After Another. Director Paul Thomas Anderson tells the story of an ex-revolutionary (Leonardo DiCaprio) who brings ex-pals back together to save his own daughter. Also: The Strangers: Chapter 2; All of You; Gabby's Dollhouse; Eleanor the Great

Oct. 3: HEADLINER - The Smashing Machine. Dwayne Johnson stars in the fact-based story of mixed-martial-arts star Mark Kerr. Also: Good Boy; Steve; Anemone

Oct. 10: HEADLINER - TRON: Ares. The grid comes to the real world as Jared Leto plays a program who enters our reality on a dangerous mission. Also: Roofman; Soul on Fire; If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Oct. 17: HEADLINER – Black Phone 2. The now-teenage Finney (Mason Thames), after surviving the child serial killer known as "The Grabber" in 2021's The Black Phone, deals with the fallout from his ordeal and a possible new threat. Also: After the Hunt; Good Fortune

Oct. 24: HEADLINER – Frankenstein. The latest film incarnation of Mary Shelley's legendary story of playing God brings together the talents of Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro, Oscar Isaac as Dr. Victor Frankenstein, and Jacob Elordi as the creature. Also: Mortal Kombat 2; Regretting You; A House of Dynamite

Oct. 31: HEADLINER – Bugonia. Emma Stone continues her collaboration with director Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things, Kinds of Kindness) as she plays a CEO kidnapped by conspiracy theorists convinced that she's an alien invader. Also: Hedda; Anniversary; Ballad of a Small Player

Nov. 7: HEADLINER – Predator: Badlands. Director Dan Trachtenberg—who already has two terrific entries in the Predator franchise under his belt in Prey and Predator: Killer of Killers—follows a young outcast predator who forms an unlikely alliance with a non-predator (Elle Fanning). Also: Nuremberg; Die My Love; Grand Prix of Europe; Train Dreams

Nov. 14: HEADLINER – Jay Kelly. Writer/director Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story) follows a famous actor (George Clooney) and his long-time manager (Adam Sandler) as they both deal with the fallout from their life choices. Also: Now You See Me: Now You Don't; Keeper; The Running Man

Nov. 21: HEADLINER – Wicked: For Good. Yes, it's now time to hold space for the conclusion of the saga of Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Galinda (Ariana Grande) as the two witches learn what happens after you defy gravity (and the Wizard). Also: Sisu 2

Walt Disney Pictures

Zootopia 2

Nov. 26: HEADLINER – Zootopia 2. Disney returns to the animal-filled animated world of the hit 2016 original, as Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) team up again to solve a new case. Also: Eternity; Left-Handed Girl

Dec. 5: HEADLINER – Five Nights at Freddy's 2. More nightmarish adventures of people trying to survive their encounters with the evil robotic inhabitants of a pizzeria. Also: Merrily We Roll Along; Oh. What. Fun.

Dec. 12: HEADLINER – Ella McCay. Oscar-winning filmmaker James L. Brooks (Terms of Endearment, Broadcast News, As Good As It Gets) returns for his first feature in 15 years, following the life journey of the title character (Emma Mackey). Also: Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery; Goodbye June

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Dec. 19: HEADLINER – Avatar: Fire and Ash. Back to Pandora we go for the third installment in James Cameron's blockbuster science-fiction saga, as Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) encounter an aggressive new Na'vi tribe. Also: Is This Thing On?; The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants

Dec. 25: HEADLINER – Marty Supreme. Timothée Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow team up for a period-piece drama about fame, destiny and ... table tennis? Also: Song Sung Blue; The Housemaid; Anaconda