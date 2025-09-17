 Fall Movie Preview 2025 | Film Reviews | Salt Lake City Weekly
Support the Free Press | Facts matter. Truth matters. Journalism matters
Salt Lake City Weekly has been Utah's source of independent news and in-depth journalism since 1984. Donate today to ensure the legacy continues.

September 17, 2025 Culture » Film Reviews

Fall Movie Preview 2025 

TRON: Ares, Frankenstein, Wicked: For Good, Zootopia 2, Avatar: Fire and Ash and more

By
Pin It
Print
Favorite
Frankenstein - NETFLIX
  • Netflix
  • Frankenstein

Fall movie season historically brings out the big guns of movies vying for awards consideration, though there are always some franchise favorites as well. Here's a peek at what's to come in theaters and on major streaming services before 2025 winds to a close; release dates are, as always, subject to change.

Sept. 19: HEADLINER - A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. The gifted artist/filmmaker Kogonada (Columbus, After Yang) casts Colin Farrell and Margot Robbie as two people whose meet-cute involves a fantastical journey through doorways into crucial past moments of their lives. Also: Him; The History of Sound; The Senior; Swiped

Sept. 26: HEADLINER - One Battle After Another. Director Paul Thomas Anderson tells the story of an ex-revolutionary (Leonardo DiCaprio) who brings ex-pals back together to save his own daughter. Also: The Strangers: Chapter 2; All of You; Gabby's Dollhouse; Eleanor the Great

Oct. 3: HEADLINER - The Smashing Machine. Dwayne Johnson stars in the fact-based story of mixed-martial-arts star Mark Kerr. Also: Good Boy; Steve; Anemone

Oct. 10: HEADLINER - TRON: Ares. The grid comes to the real world as Jared Leto plays a program who enters our reality on a dangerous mission. Also: Roofman; Soul on Fire; If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Oct. 17: HEADLINER – Black Phone 2. The now-teenage Finney (Mason Thames), after surviving the child serial killer known as "The Grabber" in 2021's The Black Phone, deals with the fallout from his ordeal and a possible new threat. Also: After the Hunt; Good Fortune

Oct. 24: HEADLINER – Frankenstein. The latest film incarnation of Mary Shelley's legendary story of playing God brings together the talents of Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro, Oscar Isaac as Dr. Victor Frankenstein, and Jacob Elordi as the creature. Also: Mortal Kombat 2; Regretting You; A House of Dynamite

Oct. 31: HEADLINER – Bugonia. Emma Stone continues her collaboration with director Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things, Kinds of Kindness) as she plays a CEO kidnapped by conspiracy theorists convinced that she's an alien invader. Also: Hedda; Anniversary; Ballad of a Small Player

Nov. 7: HEADLINER – Predator: Badlands. Director Dan Trachtenberg—who already has two terrific entries in the Predator franchise under his belt in Prey and Predator: Killer of Killers—follows a young outcast predator who forms an unlikely alliance with a non-predator (Elle Fanning). Also: Nuremberg; Die My Love; Grand Prix of Europe; Train Dreams

Nov. 14: HEADLINER – Jay Kelly. Writer/director Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story) follows a famous actor (George Clooney) and his long-time manager (Adam Sandler) as they both deal with the fallout from their life choices. Also: Now You See Me: Now You Don't; Keeper; The Running Man

Nov. 21: HEADLINER – Wicked: For Good. Yes, it's now time to hold space for the conclusion of the saga of Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Galinda (Ariana Grande) as the two witches learn what happens after you defy gravity (and the Wizard). Also: Sisu 2

Zootopia 2 - WALT DISNEY PICTURES
  • Walt Disney Pictures
  • Zootopia 2

Nov. 26: HEADLINER – Zootopia 2. Disney returns to the animal-filled animated world of the hit 2016 original, as Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) team up again to solve a new case. Also: Eternity; Left-Handed Girl

Dec. 5: HEADLINER – Five Nights at Freddy's 2. More nightmarish adventures of people trying to survive their encounters with the evil robotic inhabitants of a pizzeria. Also: Merrily We Roll Along; Oh. What. Fun.

Dec. 12: HEADLINER – Ella McCay. Oscar-winning filmmaker James L. Brooks (Terms of Endearment, Broadcast News, As Good As It Gets) returns for his first feature in 15 years, following the life journey of the title character (Emma Mackey). Also: Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery; Goodbye June

Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • Avatar: Fire and Ash

Dec. 19: HEADLINER – Avatar: Fire and Ash. Back to Pandora we go for the third installment in James Cameron's blockbuster science-fiction saga, as Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) encounter an aggressive new Na'vi tribe. Also: Is This Thing On?; The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants

Dec. 25: HEADLINER – Marty Supreme. Timothée Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow team up for a period-piece drama about fame, destiny and ... table tennis? Also: Song Sung Blue; The Housemaid; Anaconda

Pin It
Print
Favorite

Tags:

More Film Reviews »

About The Author

Scott Renshaw

Scott Renshaw
Bio:
 Scott Renshaw has been a City Weekly staff member since 1999, including assuming the role of primary film critic in 2001 and Arts & Entertainment Editor in 2003. Scott has covered the Sundance Film Festival for 25 years, and provided coverage of local arts including theater, pop-culture conventions, comedy,... more

More by Scott Renshaw

Latest in Film Reviews

Readers also liked…

···

© 2025 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation