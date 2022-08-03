Fair Games 

Courtesy Summit County Fair

Strange though it may seem as the summer days continue to broil us, it's actually already a more autumn-seeming time of the year: county fair season. Throughout the state, venues are offering competitions, entertainment, games, food and fun for all ages. Here's an overview of some of the events launching this weekend, and extending into the rest of August. For additional information on other events in other counties, check out the website for your county.

Cache County Fair: This year's Cache County Fair celebrates 143 years of the event, with the event center showcasing 4-H clubs, photography, fine arts, home arts and more. Single-day wristbands for the carnival—courtesy of Arizona-based Brown's Amusements—are $25 per person. Individual and family-pack tickets are available for the rodeo, beginning at 8 p.m. nightly Thursday, Aug. 11 – Saturday, Aug. 13. As headline entertainment for separate ticketing, you can catch the Wayne Hoskins Band on Thursday, Aug. 11, Jagertown on Friday, Aug. 12 and the legendary Gatlin Brothers on Saturday, Aug. 13. Cache County Fairgrounds, 450 S. 500 West, Logan, Aug. 10-13, cachecounty.org/fair

Summit County Fair: The carnival (single tickets and all-day wristbands available) and food booths run with varying hours Aug. 10-13, as well as for the live entertainment and exhibits of agriculture, floriculture, home arts and more. Saturday morning Aug. 13 brings the fair parade on Coalville's Main Street. Tickets are required for the PRCA Rodeo on Aug. 12-13, with admission $7-$15. Post-fair, you can catch Easton Corbin, the veteran country artist with hits tracing back to his no. 1 single "A Little More Country Than That" in 2010; doors open at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 for the lineup that includes three opening acts, with tickets $25-$35. 202 E. Park Rd., Coalville, Aug. 6-13, summitcountyfair.org

Tooele County Fair: It's a mostly-free fairground experience full of exhibits and more, including the City of Fun Carnival with ticketed demolition derby on Saturday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. Guests can also enjoy a free headliner concert performance by Utah country artist Skylar Geer on Thursday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m.; additional main-stage entertainment includes singer Whitney Lusk on Friday, Aug. 5 and magician Elias "Lefty" Caress and Tooele's own Carver Louis on Saturday, Aug. 6. Deseret Peak Complex, 2930 W. Highway 112, Tooele, Aug. 4-6, tooelefair.com

Utah County Fair: Spanish Fork plays host to an event full of fun for the whole family, and much of it is free. Among the free options available during the three-day fair are the Kids' Corner (in an air-conditioned tent), large inflatables, LEGO display, car show, antique tractor pull and the Western Night rodeo on Thursday, Aug. 4. Even the Main Stage music entertainment is free throughout, with multiple bands playing under a thematic umbrella, with country bands Thursday, up-and-coming local rock acts on Friday, and classic rock on Saturday. Ticketed events include Monster Trucks (Friday, Aug. 5, 7 p.m.) and Demolition Derby (Saturday, Aug. 6, 7 p.m.). All that, plus plenty of vendors offering food, arts and crafts. Spanish Fork Fairgrounds, 475 S. Main, Aug. 4-6, utahcountyfair.org

Wasatch County Fair: The fun kicks off on Wednesday, Aug. 3 with the carnival and country market from 4 p.m. – 10 p.m., and $5 BBQ dinner featuring entertainment by singer Christian Jones and hypnotist Marshal Manlove. The carnival and market hours for subsequent days are noon – 10 p.m. Aug. 4 & Aug. 5, and 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Aug. 6; agricultural and other exhibits are also open to the public with varying hours. Headliner entertainment includes Mountain Valley Stampede Rodeo Aug. 4-6, with tickets ranging from $12-$20 with three-day passes available; Utah native country artist Charley Jenkins performs after the rodeo on Aug. 4 at 9:30 p.m., and fireworks follow the rodeo on Friday night. Wasatch County Events Complex, 345 W. 600 South, Heber City, Aug. 3-6, wasatchparksandrec.com

Weber County Fair: The 34th Weber County Fair occupies its usual mid-August slot, with entertainment including hypnotist and magician shows, petting farm, musical performances, bird shows and more. Single-day tickets range from $6-$10, with family passes and season passes also available, and special deals available Wednesday and Thursday with requested donations. Headline entertainment includes the Festival de la Familia concert (with performances by Banda Renovacion & Jesus Ojeda) on Thursday, Aug. 11, bullfights on Friday, Aug. 12 and demolition derby on Saturday, Aug. 12; package admission deals on those days are required for tickets to the outdoor stadium events. Weber County Fairgrounds, 1000 N. 1200 West, Ogden, Aug. 10-13, webercountyfair.org