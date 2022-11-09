Exhibits in Brief 

Courtesy Natural History Museum of Utah

Every month, the gallery and museum exhibit spaces of Utah are filled with fascinating work by local, regional and national artists. Sometimes it feels like there's too much to cover—and those are the times when it's great to do a roundup of some current options. Here are just a few of the places where you can catch intriguing art experiences.

Utah Arts Alliance ILLUMINATE Festival. This weekend marks the return of the annual showcase of light art and creative technology, in a new location. The venue moves to the Library Square/City & County Building blocks (200 East & 400 South), allowing for the buildings to become the canvas for projection mapping installations. Check out the "light museum" throughout the festival grounds, with lights adorning mobile vehicles and even individuals. Additional highlights include a chance to participate in interactive light and technology exhibits at the STEAM Lab sponsored by The Leonardo, and a drone light show above the City & County Building on Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. The event takes place Nov. 11 – 12, 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. nightly, and admission is free to the public. Visit utaharts.org for additional event information.

Glass Art Guild of Utah 20th Anniversary Show. Artistic creation can take a wide range of forms, including the delicate beauty of glass. The Glass Art Guild of Utah offers its showcase event at Red Butte Garden (300 Wakara Way) for a chance to highlight the unique skills behind "warm glass"—kiln-formed glass based on a wide range of temperature work. Some of the best examples of this craft will take over the second floor of the Red Butte Garden building, and the exhibition will include one-of-a-kind pieces like jewelry and Christmas tree ornaments that could be ideal as holiday gift notions. The exhibition runs now through Dec. 20 during regular Red Butte operating hours, and is free to the public; visit redbuttegarden.org for hours, and glassartguild.org for more information about the organization.

Angkor: Empire of Cambodia @ Natural History Museum of Utah. Visitors to the Natural History Museum of Utah (301 Wakara Way) can travel around the world and back in time to the empire of Angkor—now buried in the jungle of present-day Cambodia, but a millennium ago, a thriving civilization all its own. Most of the society surrounding the celebrated Angkor Wat temple vanished completely, but this new touring exhibition allows for a glimpse into what might once have been. This collaboration between scientists, anthropologists and art historians presents more than 100 artifacts of the Angkorian civilization, many of which have never before traveled outside Cambodia. Admission is included with regular museum admission, and the exhibition runs through April 23, 2023. Visit nhmu.utah.edu for tickets and additional event information.

Eliza Gomez: Vibrant Environments and Emily Tipps: Bookland @ Finch Lane Gallery. The Salt Lake City Arts Council's Finch Lane Gallery (54 Finch Lane) consistently showcases wonderful work by local artists, and this month's two exhibitions are no exception. Salt Lake City resident and University of Utah BFA graduate Eliza Gomez presents Vibrant Environments, an exhibition of boldly-colored abstracts ("Terrain VIII" is pictured) that burst forth from her canvases. Emily Tipps, Associate Librarian and Book Arts Program Manager at the University of Utah, investigates different ways of thinking about being a reader in Bookland, taking what is typically an individual act and moving it into the realm of the public. Both exhibitions run through Nov. 18 during regular gallery hours (Tuesdays 9:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m., Wednesdays & Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.). Visit saltlakearts.org for additional information.