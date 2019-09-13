“Every Sunset is for you” 

click to enlarge

Helmut "Rick" Goeller was born in Offenbacham Main, Germany to George and Herta Goeller (Schmidt) on September 24, 1948. He was their first-born and definitely their most mischievous child. The family (4 of them at that time) moved from Germany to Utah, coming through Ellis Island, on January 27, 1954. The Goeller Family always thrived in Utah, Rick especially, being an incredible entrepreneur, devoted father of 4, loving husband, dedicated grandfather of 6 and all around unforgettable friend and family member.

Professionally, Rick formed the Soundtrack in the early 1970s and then Car Concepts in October 1983 thereby elevating the car audio industry forever. He had a contagious sense of pride, passion and innovation. He was self-educated and one of the most intelligent and hilarious people you'd ever meet. He was quite blunt and his words often cut to the bone. Many were afraid to enter his office but for every grouchy moment, he had a generous, amazing moment to match and the size of his heart was incomparable.

Rick had a very competitive nature and was extremely athletic. His slam shots while playing tennis were to be feared. Besides sports, he had many talents and loves in his life. He built the world's best blanket huts and loved snuggling with his kids and grandkids in them and telling them the most original, strange and spooky stories. He made the best hot dogs with cheese whiz. He played for hours and hours with his family in hisbeloved backyard swimming pool.

He cherished the simple things in life and always called his family out to "Come, look at the snow falling!" He would pull over for a beautiful sunset and he would often pause mid-conversation just to listen to the sound of the trees in the wind. His favorite fruits were Starbursts and his favorite places/activities were date nights in Wendover, family time in Bear Lake and riding his bike along the boardwalk in San Diego.

San Diego was where he had his final wish fulfilled and was able to put his feet in the ocean one last time on August 12, 2019, the night before he passed away. Ironically, he probably chose to pass on the 13th with his deep love for all things horror-related, especially Stephen King.

Rick was taken horribly, unfairly, and painfully by late stage pancreatic cancer. He survived 5 months longer than every doctor thought, thanks to his incredible caretakers, namely - his loving wife, Robyn who he was with for the past 37 years. Robyn would like all of those families who are going through this atrocious battle to know her heart is with you and our family is always available for support.

Rick is preceded in death by his mother and father, George and Herta, step-mother, Gerarda Goeller as well as his siblings, Marion, Norma and Norbert Goeller. Rick is survived by his "little woman", Robyn; his children: Ryan (Andrea), Lindsay "Lindy Sue", Alexx "Ali McGraw", Jessica "Jack", his grandchildren: Miah "Miah Bird", Gracie "Baby Grace", Makenzie "Kooper", Mazie "Beautiful Girl", Evelyn "Evy", Aksel "Aks Man" and Betty White; his sibling: Joanne (Gary), his nieces: Noel "Noey" (Chet), Heather (David), his nephew: Jacob and his great nieces, who are really going to miss their bubble prince: Marion and Bailey.

Auf Wiedersehen, you handsome man.

A celebration of life will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 at Rick's legendary favorite bar – The Highlander. The event will be Open House style from 5 – 9 PM. Please wear purple in honor of Rick's favorite color. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the cancer-fighting organization of your choice. Stay strong and be well.