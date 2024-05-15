Even former lawmakers can't escape Utah's Mormons-first bias. 

click to enlarge

On the Outs

Despite growing diversity in the state, it's notable how religion continues to take center stage. Carl Wimmer should know; so should Steve Urquhart. Both are former Republican legislators and, coincidentally, former members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Wimmer settled a religious discrimination case for $80,000, according to a Fox13 report. He'd been in law enforcement since 1997 and was in the Legislature from 2007-2012, after which he became an evangelical. Wimmer was working as detective at the Gunnison Valley Police Department when the chief job opened, and he claimed he was passed over for a less qualified candidate who is LDS. The department denied the claim, while settling it. Urquhart is another story altogether. He left the Legislature in 2016, forming a church around "magic mushrooms." Urquhart converted to Mormonism at 10 after the suicide of his brother, but left thinking "there is no God" and is now "exploring" a new paradigm with psychedelics. He still thinks the LDS Church has an unreasonable hold on the state's lawmakers.

Church and State

There's more about the state's predominant religion. The Salt Lake Tribune is lucky to have Peggy Fletcher Stack. Religion News Association called her the top religion reporter for midsize and small newspapers for 2023. OBTW, it's the sixth time she won. Yes, she mostly writes about the LDS religion. She's not the only one who writes about "the Church" at the Trib, which seems to have taken a lead in covering Mormon news the Deseret News wouldn't touch. This week, emblazoned on the front page, was a story about how LDS parents see their LGBTQ children. There is a lot to learn about how the church affects women and children in the state. A recent report from the Utah Women & Leadership Project points out that religious influence is "the third most common challenge for Utah girls and women related to the influence of religion, church, and/or faith."

Pro League

And if you've ever wanted to know what the LDS Church thinks of abortion, just check the Deseret News' coverage. The newspaper recently ran a lengthy article about a "gathering of 120 Latter-day Saint pro-life advocates." And boy did the D-News hammer it home. The gathering was sponsored by Latter-day Saints for Life, a "worldwide coalition of members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints protecting preborn babies and promoting a pro-life culture," though professing not to be affiliated with the church. A member of the church's Utah Area Seventies was a keynote speaker, and there was a lot about the doctrine behind the pro-life cause. Since the confab took place at a public charter school in Draper, you might expect the school to host a gathering of pro-choice advocates next. Or not.