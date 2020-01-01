Elevo Opens 

click to enlarge

Kicking off a trio of new restaurants for the new year, Meditrina alum Jen Gilroy's new coffee and wine spot Elevo (565 E. 2100 South, elevoslc.com) has officially opened. It's got a menu that boasts the kind of composed bites that Gilroy is known for, but it's the emphasis on wine that will make this place stand out—an entire section on Elevo's menu has been curated with wine in mind. Any place that offers a Cuban sandwich with a rotating selection of baked hand pies has got my number, so I'll be checking this place out very early in the new year.

An exciting mix of sushi and skewers of kushiyaki is making Blue Marlin's (136 E. South Temple, Ste. 101, 385-267-1919, bluemarlin.com) menu stand out. The Japanese grill and sushi bar has recently opened downtown, and preliminary research looks like it's bringing all kinds of exciting things to the table. In addition to their main courses and sushi menu, Blue Marlin offers other raw delicacies like oyster and uni shooters along with an option for omakase dining in which executive chef Jake Wardle assembles an eight- to 12-course meal for diners—though reservations are required for this sumptuous feast.

The folks at Lucky 13 have expanded their genre-defying burger boundaries to West Jordan with Lucky's Iron Door Roadhouse (3754 W. Center View Way, 801-878-9439, luckysirondoor.com). The new location maintains the Lucky 13 roster of burgers, which can now be shared with those under 21 years of age. Lucky's Iron Door has a family-friendly restaurant area in addition to a separate bar area, which means it's time to see how quickly your kids can take down a Big Benny. Lucky's Iron Door also offers a brunch menu with everything from chilaquiles to their trademark Hangover Buster. Those of us with burger-loving critters of our own salute this expansion wholeheartedly.

