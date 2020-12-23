click to enlarge

Eight Settlers Distillery Opens

After many years spent operating a sports bar in California, Utah locals Katia and Radu Dugala recently opened Eight Settlers Distillery (7321 South Canyon Centre Parkway, Cottonwood Heights, 385-900-4315, eightsettlersdistillery.com). According to the new distillery's website, Radu grew up distilling spirits with his grandfather in Romania, where his family hails from. The Dugalas have cultivated a dream of opening their own distillery, and after doing a bit of research on the founding of Cottonwood Heights, they decided it would be the ideal place to do so. Eight Settlers Distillery also has a restaurant that features a tantalizing array of proteins—from duck breast to grouper—and it also has a fully stocked wine and spirits menu. The beautiful space includes indoor and outdoor seating; here's looking forward to a patio happy hour or two once the weather warms up.

Mint Sushi Expands

Mint Sushi (8391 S. 700 East, 385-434-8022, mintsushiutah.com), one of Sandy's most chic tapas and sushi joints, recently announced the opening of a second location in Holladay (3158 E. 6200 South). Mint has made a name for itself on the Utah food scene with its wide range of diverse small plates such as baked mussels, fried shishito peppers and octopus carpaccio, along with its legendary ten-course tasting and wine pairing, which is a sampling of whatever Chef Soy decides to plate up for you (hint: Each course is a straight up banger). With Holladay's niche clientele and its designation as a prime apres ski rest stop, Mint Sushi is going to feel right at home here.

Mystique Dining at Gardner Village

Those of you who have never had the sweetly earnest kitsch of Gardner Village's (1100 West, 7800 South, West Jordan, 801-566-8903, gardnervillage.com) Mystique Dining are in luck. On Christmas Eve, the Mystique Dining team will transform their dining room into a charming Victorian dream. Diners get a five-course dinner served up with intervals of poetry, songs and a culminating magic show led by one of Mystique Dining's in-house magicians. Fans of the Dickensian Christmas aesthetic will adore the atmosphere and starched-shirt service, and nothing quite compares to rounding out a five-course meal with some flashy stage magic. Tickets are available via Gardner Village's website.

