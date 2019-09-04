click to enlarge

Eat Local Week

From Saturday, Sept. 7, to Saturday, Sept. 14, it's time to celebrate all the wonderful food grown in our own back yard. Eat Local Week is once again upon us, and the folks at Urban Food Connections of Utah and the SLC Downtown Alliance have prepared a week's worth of creative food events designed to promote awareness for local eats. In addition to events like the Wasatch Community Garden's Tomato Sandwich Party at the Grateful Tomato Garden or the Local Spirit Tasting at Caputo's, Eat Local Week issues a challenge to only eat food that comes from farms or producers within a 250-mile radius. It's a fun way to get to know our local growers and artisans, and you'd be surprised at how much of the groceries you regularly buy are produced locally. For more information and a full schedule of events, go to slcfarmersmarket.org.

Zoo Rendezvous

There aren't many opportunities one gets to feed a rhinoceros, but attendees of Hogle Zoo's Zoo Rendezvous have the chance to do just that. The event isn't just about feeding exotic animals, however. It's about celebrating a Utah institution with food from more than 20 local restaurants, and craft drinks from local breweries and distilleries. Proceeds from the event benefit Hogle Zoo, and those interested in contributing a bit more can check out silent and live auctions that take place during the evening. The Zoo Rendezvous takes place on Thursday, Sept. 5, from 6-10 p.m. at Utah's Hogle Zoo (2600 E. Sunnyside Ave., hoglezoo.org)

Campos Coffee Cupping Class

As part of Campos Coffee Roastery & Kitchen's (228 S. Edison St.) recent updates, the local establishment has launched a series of educational classes hosted by their coffee experts. On Friday, Sept. 6, from 3-4:30 p.m., the Campos team hosts a guided tasting tour of the various coffees they're currently brewing along with some upcoming brews for the fall season. If you haven't seen what the team has done with the place, this is a great chance to get a load of their new classroom-sized kitchen and rooftop patio. Although it's a free event, and RSVP is necessary. Check out the listing on eventbrite.com for more information.

Quote of the Week: "Let things taste the way they are."

—Alice Waters

Back Burner tips: comments@cityweekly.net