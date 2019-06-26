click to enlarge

Eat Drink SLC

Those who dig a low-key evening of food, wine and our avian friends at Tracy Aviary (589 S. 1300 East, tracyaviary.org) will want to check out Eat Drink SLC (eatdrinkslc.com). It's a harmonious gathering of Salt Lake's finest restaurants such as Bambara, Beltex Meats, Copper Onion and Pallet. The wine nerds at Vine Lore have assembled a fantastic group of wineries, distilleries and breweries to pair with all that great food, and there really are few venues in town better for such an event than Tracy Aviary. Enjoying good food and drinks as the sun starts to set and the nocturnal creatures start to get a bit more lively is always a memorable experience. The event takes place on Wednesday, July 10, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. and tickets can be purchased via the Eat Drink SLC website. They tend to sell out in advance, so consider this a heads up.

Summer menu at Campos Coffee

Salt Lake's Campos Coffee Roastery and Kitchen (228 S. Edison St., 801-953-1512, camposcoffee.com) has seen some exciting changes recently. They've unveiled a new rooftop patio which is perfect for the upcoming summer nights, and they've expanded their kitchen to include some truly tasty bites and meals. Among the new additions are a smoky grilled octopus, tomato watermelon gazpacho and seared tuna toast, all of which can be paired with a selection of wine and craft beer. When you're in the mood to learn something new, Campos also offers coffee-brewing classes hosted by their professional baristas. Its Edison Street location and a revamped menu are more than enough reason to check out this hip local spot.

Kolache Fest

The sweet or savory stuffed buns known as kolaches have long been a weakness of mine, and Kolache Fest hosted by Hruska's Kolaches (hruskaskolaches.com) is one of the grandest celebrations of this traditional food. This year's festival coincides with the local chain's newest storefront in American Fork (11 W. Main), and as usual, five bucks gets you all the kolaches you can stuff in your craw. Hruska's serves their traditional favorites, but Kolache Fest is also a great time to catch them experimenting with seasonal flavors. The event takes place Saturday, June 29, from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Beverages are not provided, so attendees should plan on bringing their own liquid refreshment.

Quote of the Week: "I suspect that low-carb diets work not because they are healthier, but because without carbs, I simply lose the will to eat."

—Anna Kendrick

Back Burner tips: comments@cityweekly.net