click to enlarge

Eat Drink SLC Tix on Sale

Tickets just went on sale for Eat Drink SLC (eatdrinkslc.com), one of downtown Salt Lake City's most anticipated food and wine events. This year, the event will be divided into three "petite eat drinks" that will take place on Sept. 8, 15 and 22, starting at 6 p.m. Like past events, this year's celebration will take place at Tracy Aviary (589 E. 1300 South, tracyaviary.org) for all three events. If you've never attended Eat Drink SLC, you can expect an evening of curated food and wine prepared and presented by Utah's best and brightest within the welcoming confines of Tracy Aviary's exhibits and gardens. It's a swell night out for any lover of local food and drink.

The Tavernacle Closes

Fans of the dueling piano bar known as The Tavernacle (201 E. 300 South) shed a collective tear as we heard news of its closure. As a swan song to commemorate this beloved establishment, the Tavernacle team held a farewell party to give the space a proper sendoff. This downtown mainstay offered one of Salt Lake City's most unique takes on nighttime entertainment, and that spirit of creativity was present during every event hosted at The Tavernacle. We'll miss the tasty lunch menu, the memorable piano duels and the utterly fabulous drag queen brunches. Best of luck to the Tavernacle team as they close up shop.

Raising Cane's Expands

Hot off the tails of their traffic-jam-causing debut in South Jordan (3788 W. 11400 South), Raising Cane's (raisingcanes.com) just opened a second location in Provo (132 W. 1230 N.). Known for their sparse menu of fried chicken fingers, crinkle cut fries and buttery Texas toast, Raising Cane's South Jordan opening saw a huge turnout, causing major traffic delays around South Jordan's District shopping center—we do love our fried chicken, I suppose. Based on that experience, it's safe to bet that the Provo location will be equally packed, so plan accordingly if you're in the market for some chicken fingers down south.

Quote of the Week: "Food is as much about the moment, the occasion, the location and the company as it is about the taste." –Heston Blumenthal