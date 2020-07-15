click to enlarge

Eat Drink SLC Reimagined

I'm particularly bummed about missing Eat Drink SLC (eatdrinkslc.com) this year, but I'm heartened to learn that in lieu of their annual celebration of local food and drink, they're using their clout to raise money for the Utah Food Bank (utafoodbank.org). From now until the end of July, anyone interested in donating money to the Utah Food Bank can do so via Eat Drink SLC's website, where their donation will be matched by Vine Lore Wine & Spirits (vinelore.com). Eat Drink SLC also has a list of affiliated food and drink vendors that local diners can support during the pandemic, if you feel like helping out while enjoying some local eats and cocktails.

Fillings and Emulsions Opens New Location

Chef Adalberto Diaz and his team at Fillings and Emulsions (fillingsandemulsions.com) recently opened their third location in West Valley (1980 W. 3500 South). In adding this new spot to their downtown (1475 S. Main Street) and Provo (326 W. Center Street) locations, this local bakery is starting to become quite the heavy hitter. For those who have yet to visit Fillings and Emulsions, it's home to some of the most whimsical and eclectic macarons in the state, as well as spectacular pastries, meat pies and other baked goods that are as beautiful as they are tasty. It's a great time to have a sweet tooth in West Valley.

Plant-Based Junk Food Pop Up

Once again exposing its alter-ego as one of Salt Lake's coolest event venues, Kiitos Brewing (608 W. 700 South, 801-215-9165, kiitosbrewing.com) will be hosting a plant-based junk food pop up. The food in question will be provided by Vuture Food (vuturefood.com), a group of vegan food troubadours that sets forth from L.A. to serve up truly bodacious plant-based comfort classics to the rest of the country. A quick jaunt over to their website and Instagram accounts filled my screen with pinups of stacked Nashville hot chik'n sandwiches and cheesy-without-cheese hot dogs. Kiitos will also be serving up an accompaniment of craft beers for the occasion, which takes place on July 21, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Quote of the Week: "Food is the most primitive form of comfort." –Sheila Graham