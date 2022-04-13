Easter Parade 

Thanksgiving Point

The Easter season was definitely a little ... weird in 2020 and 2021. While some seasonal activities took place, most did not, and even those that did take place might not have been appealing destinations, what with gaggles of unvaccinated kids.

If you and/or your family are looking for Easter weekend events as you get back out into the world, here's just a sampling of what's available. (Information is correct as of press time; please check with individual venues, as circumstances can change.)

Thanksgiving Point Easter Eggstreme: The lovely grounds of the Thanksgiving Point Electric Park become a happy hunting ground for Easter eggs on Saturday, April 16, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., with age-specific hunt times on the half-hour between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.; accessibility hunts are also available upon request. Enjoy additional family-friendly activities, including games and bounce houses, along with a chance to meet the Easter Bunny. Tickets are $9-$14; while at Thanksgiving Point, consider taking in the lovely blooms of the annual Tulip Festival (separate admission). 2650 N. Ashton Blvd., Lehi, thanksgivingpoint.org

Gardner Village Easter Activities: For an a la carte selection of seasonally-themed activities, head to West Jordan for a wide range of options at Gardner Village, through Saturday, April 16. The colorful Easter egg tree offers an engaging photo opportunity, while kids of all ages can visit the baby animals at The Farm. The Cottontail Express offers a trackless train ride all round the village, while those looking to stretch their legs can register for the April 16 Eggs Legs 5K/10K/half marathon along the Jordan River Trail. 1100 W. 7800 South, West Jordan, gardnervillage.com/easter-activities

Wheeler Historic Farm Easter Activities: If you're looking for an Easter week activity for your fur baby, Wheeler Farm offers a unique option with its Easter Dog Bone Hunt on Thursday, April 14, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. Dogs are divided by size (small, medium and large), and get to search for treat-filled Easter eggs; all participants receive a goodie bag and a chance to hang out in the off-leash area. And on the more conventional side, an Easter egg hunt for kids with Easter Bunny photo-ops is also available on Saturday, April 16, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. 6351 S. 900 East, Murray, slco.org/wheeler-farm/events

Draper City Easter Egg Hunt: Bring the family to a free, no-registration-required event for all ages on Saturday, April 16 beginning at 10 a.m. Children will be separated into four general age groups for their egg searches, with special-needs accessibility accommodations available. Face-painting and Easter Bunny photos will also be available on-site. Arrive early, as eggs are gathered on a first-found, first-served basis. Galena Hills Park, 12500 S. 550 West, Draper, draperutah.gov/931/Easter-Egg-Hunt

Cottonwood Heights Easter Egg Hunt: Get started on Saturday, April 16 with a food-truck breakfast starting at 9 a.m., and balloon-animal art offerings beginning at 9:30 a.m. Egg hunt starts promptly at 10 a.m. Butler Park, 7500 S. 2700 East, facebook.com/events/664907354658024

West Valley City Egg Plunge: For a slightly different variation on the traditional Easter egg hunt, get the family into swimming gear on Saturday, April 16, as the West Valley Family Fitness Center's indoor activity pool becomes the venue for the basket. Age-appropriate start times for kids toddler age to 15 years old begin at staggered times from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. An adult must be in the pool at all times with children under the age of 8. Pre-register by Thursday, April 14; no day-of-event registrations will be accepted. 5415 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, facebook.com/events/510641370635732

University Place Easter Extravaganza: Not every Easter event has to have an Easter egg hunt. University Place in Orem hosts an egg-less party on Saturday, April 16, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m., including DJ music at The Orchard, Easter Bunny photos, hot air balloon, a petting zoo, pony rides, crafts, games and treats for the kid in all of us. 575 E. University Parkway, Orem, universityplaceorem.com/events/easter-extravaganza-4/

The Gateway Social Media Easter Egg Hunt: Just in case you're still taking it easy on the large group activities, you can still participate in a virtual search. Head online to begin searching for images of Easter eggs in photos posted on The Gateway's Facebook and Instagram accounts, with bonus points on their TikTok. Earn points for every egg you find, then send your "basket" via email to jbreslin@vestar.com on Friday, April 15. The highest three point totals will receive culinary prizes like dinners and lunches at Gateway dining locations, plus a handpicked Gateway gift. Facebook.com/atthegateway; Instagram.com/atthegateway; tiktok.com/@atthegatewayslc

Many other cities and municipalities throughout Utah will also be holding their own local events, most of them on Saturday, April 16. Visit your location's official website to learn more about additional options.