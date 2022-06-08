 Dual Threat | Music | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly
DONATE
Support the Free Press.
Facts matter. Truth matters. Journalism matters.
Salt Lake City Weekly has been Utah's source of independent news and in-depth journalism since 1984.
Donate today to ensure the legacy continues.

June 08, 2022 Music

Dual Threat 

SLC's Micah Willis balances acting alongside a burgeoning music career.

By
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo

Micah Willis, who spends about a quarter of his time in Los Angeles and the balance in his hometown of Salt Lake City, doesn't sound the least bit despondent when asked if he has any active acting roles in his world. He doesn't—at this moment—but he seems perfectly content to let that part of his creative life play out at the pace that it will. And he's going to Los Angeles regularly as it is, taking part in the other pursuit that he pursues avidly: music.

Co-writing, networking, attending conferences, connecting with musicians—these are all parts of his days when in California. Along with, of course, keeping tabs on acting opportunities.

Much of his music career, though, is nurtured in Salt Lake. It's the place where he's got an emerging team of collaborators, co-writers, musicians and supporters of all stripes.

"There's another kind of energy here," Willis says. "It's really unique. There're a lot of hidden gems. It's kind of, like, this secret that no one wants to tell people about. I grew up here and love the Salt Lake music scene. It's so accepting, and there're so many different types of music that come out of Salt Lake. I just went to a friend's show, and they were playing music I didn't even know we had here. It's so diverse in terms of musical genres."

His press kit suggests an artist who's not afraid to mix-and-match himself: "Influenced by everyone from Miguel and The Weeknd to Fleetwood Mac, Micah seamlessly blends elements of pop, funk, and hip-hop into his high-energy, crowd-pleasing performances."

To get his music out to the world, Willis is engaged in the form embraced so heavily these days, the single. The 26-year-old's latest track is called "Tell Me," now out in the world on all of the usual streaming platforms. The work is part of a project of eight songs that he's envisioning as a mixtape of sorts. In fact, the title of it is going to be Who The Hell Is Micah Willis: The Mixtape.

One of the tracks on that one—and the cut that'll likely get some interesting attention—is a song that features his father, Baton Rouge-based Kenny Neal. A noted blues guitarist with a self-titled band that plays throughout the U.S., Neal came into his son's project to support a track that's outside of the songwriter's usual wheelhouse. It's called "Sunshine."

"I was coming back home from a gig in Florida," Willis recalls. "A melody came to me, and I decided to do a voice memo so that I wouldn't forget the melody. I went ahead and wrote the lyrics on the plane. We went into the studio and quickly laid down a beat on a little sample pad. I sent it over to my dad, and he said that he could do something with it."

Though the studio work may've been happening in a couple of different states, this was, indeed, a collaboration years in the making.

"We've done gigs together," Willis says. "Whenever he's been in Salt Lake doing a gig, I would play with him. But this is our first time recording something together. And I'm super-stoked that it's such a different song. I don't do blues or soul, but that day I was inspired. He was the perfect person to be on that track. I'm grateful to be able to do this; not everyone's able to make music with their parents."

Willis' newest single, "Tell Me," can be found at li.sten.to/micahwillis. His next SLC-area date is slated for July 7 at 7 pm at Kilby Court (741 South Kilby Court) where he'll be joined by Obeeyay and Dixie Mann.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

  |  

More Music »

Trending

About The Author

Thomas Crone

More by Thomas Crone

Latest in Music

  • A Journey in Sound

    Nabil Ayers' magical, musical life included key time in SLC
    • By Thomas Crone
    • Jun 8, 2022

  • Car Tune

    Leetham brings "Patience" to growing as a musical artist.
    • By Thomas Crone
    • Jun 1, 2022

  • Class Is In Session

    Gia Bianca Stephens gives a master lesson in drag emceeing
    • By Thomas Crone
    • Jun 1, 2022
  • More »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Readers also liked…

  • SPR3's Online Design

    An SLC band of yore launches a time capsule of a website recalling the underground zine Chiaroscuro.
    • By Erin Moore
    • Jan 27, 2021

  • Meet the New Boss

    An introduction to City Weekly's new music editor
    • By Thomas Crone
    • Feb 16, 2022
Promotions
···

© 2022 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation