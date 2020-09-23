click to enlarge

Downtown SLC Open Streets

The Downtown Alliance has recently partnered with more than 200 local retailers, bars and restaurants for Open Streets, a celebration of Salt Lake City businesses. Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., parts of Main Street will be closed to vehicle traffic to give pedestrians more space to enjoy businesses in the area while socially distancing. The Downtown Alliance and the Salt Lake Chamber of Commerce are hoping a bit of business traffic will help reinvigorate the businesses that make up Downtown Salt Lake's commercial heart. Open Streets attendees are encouraged to practice social distancing and wear face coverings while participating in the event.

Utah Cheese Award Baskets On Sale

Though the circumstances were slightly different for this year's Utah Cheese Awards, the event still took place, with more than 50 entries from 13 local companies. The medal winners will be announced on Nov. 15, and gift baskets featuring the winners are officially on sale. As the Utah Cheese Awards typically celebrates their winners with an award ceremony and fundraiser, the gift baskets are a way to honor this year's winners. Baskets come in core and deluxe varieties, each one offering at least two pounds of award-winning cheese. All purchases will be shipped in tandem with the winners' announcement on Nov. 15. For more information, visit utahcheeseawards.com.

4th West Oktoberfest

Mountain West Hard Cider (425 N. 400 West, 801-935-4147, mountainwestcider.com) will be hosting its fifth annual 4th West Oktoberfest bacchanalia Sept. 26 - 27 in their onsite beer garden. This two-day event will feature live music, food trucks and local vendors, though pandemic protocols will dictate a few changes to the event. Capacity for the festivities will be limited, guests will need to wear face coverings and maintain social distance from one another and groups larger than ten people will not be admitted. The event starts at 10:30 a.m., and those looking for some safe, socially distant beer enthusiasm will want to check this out.

Quote of the Week: "In my opinion, most of the great men of the past were only there for the beer." –A.J.P. Taylor