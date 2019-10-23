click to enlarge

Downtown Dine O' Round

The 2019 edition of Dine O' Round (dineoround.com) is in full swing, which means it's time to get out and see what our local restaurants are packing. In addition to Dine O' Round favorites like The Copper Onion, Settebello and Squatters, places like Kaze Sushi, Punch Bowl Social and CoreLife Eatery join the list. For those participating in Dine O' Round for the first time, restaurants have a menu of entrées that range from $10 to $20 for two-item lunch options or $20 to $40 for three-course dinner options. It's one of the best ways to try out places where you haven't been—for maximum effectiveness try and hit three or four at a time during a downtown restaurant crawl before the event ends on Nov. 3.

People Magazine's Best Pie in Utah

Recently, People Magazine featured an article that highlighted the absolute best pie that each state has to offer. People completed this vast undertaking with the help of food news and entertainment website Eater. When I saw this article, I was pleased—though not super surprised—to see that June Pie (133 N. Main, Heber, 435-503-6950, junepie.com) took home the Utah prize with their pork tomatillo pie. June Pie has created a small empire of sweet and savory pies, and I've yet to come across one that doesn't cause me to fall madly in love with it. If you can't make it out to Heber, June Pie has started to ship their pies to local stores all over the state, so you really have no excuse not to try them.

Dram and Bites at Lake Effect

Just in time for Día de los Muertos, Lake Effect (155 W. 200 South, 801-285-6494, lakeeffectslc.com) is hosting a Dram and Bites event to educate the public about the wonders of tequila and mezcal. Jimmy Santangelo of the Wine Academy of Utah serves as your guide while you sip on various examples of these Latin American spirits and pair them with tapas from Lake Effect's kitchen. Given Lake Effect's undead chic décor, it's tough to think of a better place to ring in this annual celebration of the dearly departed. Tickets are $55 and include five drams with three tapas, and they can be secured by calling 801-941-2006 or emailing heather@lakeeffectslc.com.

Quote of the Week: "Stress cannot exist in the presence of a pie."

—David Mamet

