Don't be tricked by another "Fool's Spring," Salt Lake City streets aren't done with winter yet 

Bryant Heath

A mural by Brooklyn Ottens adds a splash of spring color to a residential fenceline in Millcreek.

The end of interminable snow storms and the dawn of slightly warmer temperatures may trick some into thinking springtime is approaching, but I'm not falling for it this year. A hilarious meme from a few years back that still makes the rounds, entitled "The 12 Seasons of Utah," has recently become my go-to guide in determining where we are in the cycle.

By my estimation, we are either entering "Fool's Spring" or possibly the "Spring of Deception" if I'm being optimistic. Regardless, we still have another winter phase ahead of us, as the only sign of the true spring's beginning—according to the OP's absurdly accurate table of Beehive State seasons—is when the orange barrels of city road construction start sprouting from the asphalt.

But for those who are pining for spring during the inevitable snow flurries of March and April, there are a few ways to get your spirits up. One of my favorites is traveling around the city and spotting murals of spring blossoms—these painted flowers are always in bloom regardless of the weather outside!

And there is a surprising amount to find, varying in both size and variety. If you want a long, linear bouquet, swing by the elaborate roundabout exchange near 2300 East and Claybourne Avenue, whereas if you prefer a more grandiose arrangement, head to the Towers on Main apartments at 1810 S. Main to see 50-foot painted versions of native flowers done by local artist Josh Scheuerman.

But some of my favorite finds are embedded in neighborhoods and on schoolyards. I particularly enjoy the colorful garden depicted on the retaining wall of Dilworth Elementary at 1953 S. 2100 East (bottom photo) where, presumably, classrooms of school children had fun painting.

Similarly, the neighborhood mural by artist Brooklyn Ottens near 1100 East and Lorraine Drive (top photo)—showing geometric petals from a quartet of colorful flowers—will also help your mood if you have fallen victim to seasonal affective disorder.

Just remember, hope (and spring!) springs eternal.