click to enlarge

Do As We Say

The Republican Party of today in Utah (and maybe the country) does—and doesn't—like mandates. We know, it's confusing. The Legislature really doesn't like the idea that the feds have mandated life-saving vaccines for federal workers. And they're not good with private businesses mandating masks or vaccines, either, House Speaker Brad Wilson told Fox13 News in a we've-got-our-eyes-on-you warning. It doesn't matter that private businesses have decided to embrace the mandates, because Wilson thinks it might just create a "problem" for someone. Speaking of problems, teachers are now worried about a different mandate—this one from that same Legislature. Sen. Lincoln Fillmore, R-South Jordan, one of the guys who thinks Critical Race Theory will upset kids, is at it again, seeking to require all K-12 history materials to be posted online and vetted by parents, according to The Salt Lake Tribune. Those would be Utah's Stepford parents who scream at school board meetings because they prefer fairy tales.

Cash on Hand

Woo-hoo! Utah is "swimming in money," according to a KUTV 2 report. That's hundreds of millions and more. What an opportunity, right? The state could feed its hungry children, it could fund homeless agencies and maybe tackle the air pollution problem. But wait—these are Reagan Republicans who really, really like tax cuts they hope will stanch inflation and help families. The answer is complicated, but a Washington Post article from 2020 notes that "trickle-down" tax cuts just make the rich richer. "A London School of Economics report by David Hope and Julian Limberg examined five decades of tax cuts in 18 wealthy nations and found they consistently benefited the wealthy but had no meaningful effect on unemployment or economic growth," WaPo reported. But back to the big bucks. Looks like we'll have plenty to pay for Sean Reyes' lawsuits to keep Bears Ears small.

Guns Blazin'

"Utah Gun Laws," the Deseret News headline blared, "No safety training required. No concealed carry permit needed. Could that be a problem?" Well, yeah. The News interviewed a concealed carry instructor about the stunning effects of the Utah law that tossed the requirement for training. And any ol' body can conceal a gun these days because it's a constitutional freedom thing, according to Rep. Walt Brooks, R-St. George, who learned about guns from his hunting family, and gee, he feels "safe" with a gun. Yes, there's a lot of fear these days, but there's a lot of violence, too, and not from well-trained gun owners. The Salt Lake Tribune ran stories this weekend on a man with a firearm in City Creek Center, and police looking for a suspect in a deadly downtown shooting. The News story made clear that free-wheeling gun carrying is just dangerous.