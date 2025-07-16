Disney’s magic shrunk our world. Trump is making it bigger. 

Back in 1963, my Uncle Bob took us to Anaheim, California, for our first exposure to Walt Disney’s one-of-a-kind creation, Disneyland. While I’d certainly seen other amusement parks—like Asbury Park in New Jersey, Coney Island and Utah’s home-grown Lagoon—I wasn’t prepared for what I experienced, and it became one of the highlights of my teenage years.

Unlike all the other amusement parks, Disneyland created the sensation of having travelled to the far reaches of our planet, through clever recreations of some of the world’s most fascinating locations. I was immediately charmed by Main Street USA, which was a darling, old-fashioned reproduction of a typical small town’s center—complete with shops and restaurants, the old livery stable and the headquarters for the local sheriff.

Of course, besides the hordes of visitors, there were occasional sightings and encounters with Walt Disney’s genius creations come to life. It was pretty strange being face to face with Mickey Mouse—the character that came from his first hit feature, "Steamboat Willie" (1928)—Goofy, Snow White, Peter Pan and a host of others that I had never seen anywhere except on the big screen at the local theater.

I was in awe over the recreations of America’s colorful Southwest, the safari lands of Africa, a reminder of America’s wild, wild West, the realistic haunts and hideouts of Caribbean pirates and a look into the unexplored reaches of our solar system and beyond. The full-sized Mississippi riverboat recreation and the jungle cruise—complete with a captain who fired his pistol to save us from a hungry predator—were sensational.

But it wasn’t the rides that most tickled my fancy. It was how, through engineering wizardry, Disney had mimicked the works of Mother Earth and the marvels of her vast diversity. Sure, I rode most of the rides, or at least those that weren’t so mobbed that access was impossible. But there was one in particular that totally stole my heart.

I think it was the music that attracted me to the spot, the sound of children singing a song about humanity, brotherhood and the possibilities of a world living in kindness and harmony. Sitting in a moving car and listening to music didn’t sound very exciting, but I hopped on. The conveyance glided through little vignettes of people in all parts of the world singing, “It’s a small world after all.” It deeply touched me.

I enjoyed that ride so much—and the line wasn’t long like the ones for Space Mountain and the Haunted House—that I rode it a second time.

In the following months, I found myself constantly singing that song. I heard it while I sat in my high school classes; I heard it when I brushed my teeth in the evening; and it continued to replay, over and over, as I drifted off to sleep. Even today, that “ear worm” keeps ringing in my head, reminding me of the possibility for world peace and unity. Disneyland became a highlight of my life.

After my 1999 retirement, I was able to travel the world extensively. When I’d get on an airliner and fly for, say, 19 hours straight, I couldn’t help thinking how big our planet is. I took several flights that lasted the better part of a day, and I was amazed at the ability of an aircraft to fly such distances. I was impressed, as well, by the understanding that I could reach the “ends of the earth” so quickly.

A remarkably innovative, creative and largely uneducated artist who had gotten his start by drawing a neighbor’s favorite horse, Walt Disney was one of America’s great examples of how an ordinary kid, from humble beginnings could achieve his dreams.

Disney’s grades in school had been less than stunning. Why? Because he and his brother Roy shared a paper route. They delivered the morning papers to their community long before most people were awake, went to school during the normal hours and then returned home to start all over again, trekking the community to deliver the evening paper.

Walt’s teachers understood. It wasn’t that Walt wasn’t bright; he was simply tired all the time from his exhausting paper routes.

A shy and self-deprecating, originally less-than-impressive man, Walt Disney had often observed how he was at his best when things were challenging and difficult. Perhaps his most quoted words were, “All the adversity I’ve had in my life, all my troubles and obstacles, have strengthened me … You may not realize it when it happens, but a kick in the teeth may be the best thing in the world for you.”

It isn’t surprising that Walt Disney became a super success, one of America’s wealthy, a noted philanthropist and one of the world’s most brilliant innovators. He still holds a film industry record of 26 Oscars, 2 Golden Globes and top awards from the world’s greatest film festivals.

Well, that was yesterday. There really was a time when our world was shrinking and the words, “It’s a small world after all” carried real significance.

While we’ve experienced amazing developments in travel and communication, America’s current trajectory is not toward world closeness and unity. What “small world” means today is that the foul words, insults, punishing policies, dehumanization, war, impoverishment and total lack of a sense of brotherhood being delivered by America’s leader can reach all the ears on our planet in seconds.

If the rest of the world’s leaders were a bit smarter, they’d realize that there’s lots of truth in the premise of “fighting fire with fire.” Just like POTUS has attempted to meddle in the criminal prosecution of Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro by threatening a trade-killing 50% tariff on that country, it would just “take a village” to bring down the maniac-in-chief.

With a little luck and cooperation, all the major countries could deliver a mandate to our Congress: “Enough of this tariff BS and your president’s attempts to run the world. We will suspend all trade with the U.S. until Trump has been removed as its president!”

Facing America’s virtual economic death, my bet is that Congress would act and do what should have been done months ago. Impeach and prosecute the man who would be king. That’s what I would call “the art of the deal.”