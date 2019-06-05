click to enlarge

Discover Food Festival

Whether you've been a longtime fan of Spice Kitchen Incubator (spicekitchenincubator.org), or are just now getting familiar with all the good this organization does for our refugee communities, the Discover Food Festival is your chance to participate. Co-hosted by Creminelli Fine Meats, Traeger Grills and Harmons Grocery, the event raises money to help fund the nonprofit's new communal kitchen while offering an evening filled with wonderful food cooked up by some of the incubator's top chefs. Local businesses like Cotopaxi have donated prizes for drawings, and the evening promises to show attendees just how much value and talent the chefs and entrepreneurs who work with Spice Kitchen bring to our city. The event is Friday, June 7, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Traeger Grills Headquarters (1215 E. Wilmington Ave.), and tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite.

Chef Battle Salt Lake City

Those who continue to be thrilled by competitive cooking shows like Chopped get a chance to see local chefs go head to head in our backyard on Tuesday, June 11, from 6 to 9 p.m. Social Power Hour (socialpowerhour.com), a national event production company, brings their Chef Battle to Utah for the first time. Local chefs take the stage to create a spectacular dish with limited ingredients, and winners compete at the West Coast Regional Battle later this year. Attendees receive samples from the chefs' meals. The competition takes place at Primo (4699 S. Highland Drive) and tickets are available via Eventbrite.

Applegate Theme Night w/ Salt Lake Bees

Recently, the Applegate brand of natural and organic meat updated its status to "Official Natural and Organic Meat of Minor League Baseball." To celebrate this mouthful of a title, Applegate is hosting events at minor league ballparks throughout the country, and our very own Salt Lake Bees are part of the action. On Thursday, June 6, hot dog fans can try Applegate's awesomely dubbed "Cleaner Wieners" while enjoying baseball-themed festivities during that evening's game. Applegate and the concessions team at Smith's Ballpark have even developed a hot dog that commemorates Larry H. Miller and features sliced peppers, onions, tomatoes, pickles and cheese sauce—look for the "All-Star Dog" and pound one in honor of the late Bees owner.

Quote of the Week: "A hot dog at the game beats roast beef at the Ritz."

—Humphrey Bogart

