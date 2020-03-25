click to enlarge

Digital Support of Local Restaurants

In addition to our efforts to keep readers updated with local restaurants still offering delivery and curbside pickup at cityweekly.net, an organization called Support Utah Dining has rolled out a useful online resource. It's called supportutahdining.com and it's a way for diners and restaurant owners to connect and support each other. The website includes a list of local eateries' contact info and whether they're offering curbside pickup or delivery. Diners can use it to see which establishments are still open for business and help them out by ordering some tasty local takeout. Restaurant owners can also update the list with their contact information and menu options to increase their visibility among diners.

Smith's Early Hours for Seniors

Grocery stores have played a tricky but integral part in our current era of social isolation by offering delivery and curbside pickup, but the warning to avoid large gatherings has also made them difficult to navigate. Smith's Food and Drug recently announced that some of its locations would be reserving an hour starting at 7 a.m. exclusively for senior citizens in an effort to offer them a less risky environment to shop in. Smith's locations are continuing to offer delivery and pickup options for online grocery orders for everyone, but their decision to dedicate this hour to senior citizens is a considerate way to help out a vulnerable part of the population as we find our way through these uncertain times.

Executive Order for Unused Alcohol

In one of the three executive orders issued by Gov. Gary Herbert, restaurants have been allowed to return unused alcohol, wine and beer to the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control without facing any restocking fees. This also allows restaurants to get a refund on unused alcohol with the intent of helping them stay afloat while being prohibited from offering dine-in options to consumers. We're happy when our friends in the hospitality industry get any sort of break during a time that will be difficult on them, and this feels like it could go a long way for establishments known for their mixology and expansive wine lists.

Quote of the Week: "Never eat more than you can lift."–Miss Piggy