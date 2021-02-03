 DezNuttery | Hits & Misses | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly
DONATE

We need your help.

Newspapers and media companies nationwide are closing or suffering mass layoffs since the coronavirus impacted all of us starting in March. City Weekly's entire existence is directly tied to people getting together in groups--in clubs, restaurants, and at concerts and events--which are the industries most affected by new coronavirus regulations.

Our industry is not healthy. Yet, City Weekly has continued publishing thanks to the generosity of readers like you. Utah needs independent journalism more than ever, and we're asking for your continued support of our editorial voice. We are fighting for you and all the people and businesses hardest hit by this pandemic.

You can help by making a one-time or recurring donation on PressBackers.com, which directs you to our Galena Fund 501(c)(3) non-profit, a resource dedicated to help fund local journalism. It is never too late. It is never too little. Thank you.

February 03, 2021 News » Hits & Misses

DezNuttery 

Pistol Packin' People, Paused for the Cause

By
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
click to enlarge news_hitsmisses1-1.png
news_hitsmisses1-2.png

DezNuttery
Two realities. This is the world we live in. And if you're from Utah, it becomes even more curious. It's no longer about Donald Trump's malignant delusions. Now, it is an American affinity for magical thinking to justify loss and portray infallibility. It shouldn't surprise anyone that four years of hearing about fake news and the radical left would give rise to a radical right and deflate confidence in fact-based reporting. Now we hear about Deseret Nation or #DezNat, a hashtag throwback to the Wild West days when Mormons drank heavily and fought their enemies righteously. The Salt Lake Tribune found it easier to call it what it isn't (i.e., alt-right extremists) than what it is (a troubling reflection of conspiracies gone wild). The New York Times revealed that the Trump administration ignored the threat from conspiracists by focusing on the imagined terror from the left. This is how Congress got the demon-fighting, QAnon-loving Marjorie Taylor Greene and Burgess Owens.

news_hitsmisses1-3.png

Pistol Packin' People
The attack on the U.S. Capitol didn't make waves in Utah. The state is so monolithic that it's just unthinkable that anyone would target one of our fine legislators with violence. Maybe if we had more representatives of color or even—pause for effect—more Democrats, that might activate the state's white supremacist cabal. And so, the Legislature is marching righteously to expand Utah's Second Amendment rights by tossing concealed carry permits. I mean, who needs them? Certainly, our rural-rooted governor doesn't think we do. The Salt Lake Tribune's Robert Gehrke listed the many reasons to retain the permits: training, criminal background checks and things like protecting women from abusers and cutting down on suicides. Apparently, it doesn't matter that law enforcement opposes the bill, because in Utah, if it ain't broke, better fix it.

news_hitsmisses1-2.png

Paused for the Cause
Here's one for the environment—at least for the moment. President Joe Biden hit pause on more oil and gas leasing on public lands. Of course, that has given rise to a lawsuit and much righteous indignation on the part of our congressional delegation, according to The Salt Lake Tribune. Utah's senators are suddenly aware that presidents can do things—at least temporarily—without Congress, so they have legislation to put a stop to that nonsense. It's interesting that there is so much angst, given the fact that almost 2 million acres of land sits unused, even after being leased. Could it be that energy companies are stockpiling land for some future digging projects—perhaps underground bunkers? Meanwhile, General Motors will be going all-electric in the future, sending oil and gas into a death spiral. No one wants to see jobs lost, and the state should be preparing an alternate economic plan.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

More Hits & Misses »

About The Author

Katharine Biele

Katharine Biele
Bio:
 A City Weekly contributor since 1992, Biele is the informed voice behind our Hits & Misses and Citizen Revolt columns. When not writing, you can catch her working to empower voters and defend democracy alongside the League of Women Voters.

More by Katharine Biele

Latest in Hits & Misses

  • COVID Marches on

    Apolitical? Please Apply, Women Can Hope
    • By Katharine Biele
    • Jan 27, 2021

  • Impeachment Dodge

    John Curtis twisting his rationale like a pretzel because "we don't have any chance to think this through," he told NPR.
    • By Katharine Biele
    • Jan 20, 2021

  • Tracking Conservative Thought

    Choosing the School Board, Parks A Little Too Popular
    • By Katharine Biele
    • Jan 13, 2021
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Focus on the Men

    Some seem to think men leaving the workforce will result in fewer marriages. The Park City School District fires back at a shadowy group. Plus, what's behind those strange mailers you might have received?
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Nov 27, 2019

  • Fraud Gets a Pass?

    The implications of parents filling out their missionary kids' ballots. Plus, how UTA figures to muck it up again.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Aug 14, 2019
Promotions
···

© 2021 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation