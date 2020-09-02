click to enlarge

Developers on the Rise

There is a major disconnect between development and quality of life in Utah, and development is winning the fight. Despite surveys and polls that place climate change and air quality high among residents' concerns, developers seem to win the day. As the population increases, development is a critical piece of the puzzle. But the question is what kind of development? Everyone knows the story of the Inland Port landing in the wetlands northwest of Salt Lake and threatening local air and traffic. Now we see a development plan for the upper Avenues, which, according to The Salt Lake Tribune, calls for 25 single-family homes, some with mother-in-law apartments attached. Five of those homes will sell for upward of $2 million, supposedly lowering the cost of smaller homes. But if this is affordable living, ask someone who might have to spend $1,500 a month for housing. And there's no easy access, but lots of potential for traffic and pollution. What does Clark Ivory say? "Infill is smart and good for the neighborhoods." Like castor oil and the Inland Port.

Stand for Something

The headline "Growing Pains at the Moab Museum" didn't begin to represent the depth and significance of the moment. Two board members resigned amid discussions about racism and how to take a stand in the wake of the killing of George Floyd. The Moab Sun News took a decidedly cautious approach, saying "Evolution and growth can be messy and painful." Recommendations from a 2017 assessment included: "21st-century museums are not just 'about' something; they strive to be 'for' something." The time has come, and board members Michele Johnson and Deb Slechta wanted the museum to acknowledge the historic significance. It didn't happen, aside from a Facebook post, and the board president seemed to think it was all about making a statement, for which he had to go through a bureaucratic process. Johnson and Slechta, however, knew that "being for something" takes an immediate commitment and plan.

Curtis' Climate Tweets

U.S. Rep. John Curtis is carefully peeking from behind the MAGA hats of the GOP and calling for détente on climate change. Like Sen. Mitt Romney, Curtis risks being labeled a socialist or worse—a Democrat in disguise. Curtis spoke on a webcast from the Sutherland Institute where he called on "both sides" to "see the Earth better than you found it," The Salt Lake Tribune reported. Simple, huh? The congressman also launched a new Twitter series called #CurtisClimateChat, according to E&E News. But his wife warned him that talking about climate makes it sound like he's "in league with AOC," meaning Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She's the Green New Deal Democrat whom Republicans curiously think is running the party. Still, good for Curtis as he tests the waters of rationality.