September 08, 2021 News » Hits & Misses

Designing a Living Space 

Until Morale Improves, Canyon Traffic Jam

click to enlarge news_hitsmisses1-1.png
news_hitsmisses1-2.png

Designing a Living Space
Well, there has to be something to celebrate in the apocalypse, and maybe it's the environment—or what's left of it. Amid the frantic rush to build for the oncoming urban masses, there is happily one architectural firm trying to address the end of humanity as we know it. Arch Nexus spent the pandemic thinking up ways to construct a living building. "The idea is to demonstrate and to set an example that architecture can ... be resilient, it can be inspiring for sure. It can provide all of its own electricity on an annual basis. It can recycle and reuse water. It can incorporate agriculture," Arch Nexus spokesman Brian Cassil told the Deseret News. The News ran its story in May, months before The Salt Lake Tribune decided that it was worth a Sunday spread in the paper. Why is it so important? The Salt Lake area was ranked eighth for the nation's worst air quality—and the air quality is only getting worse. Good on you, Arch Nexus. Now convince the city council to require builders to walk this talk.

news_hitsmisses1-3.png

Until Morale Improves
Utah is way ahead of some other red states in forcing slackers back to work. More than 7 million Americans just lost their "massive" $300-a-week bump in unemployment insurance and certainly will be persuaded to return to employment. Never mind that the pandemic is worsening day-by-day, that child care is out of reach for many and that many of these low-paying jobs offer no benefits. Oh, and many are facing eviction, which a minimum-wage job will not address. For Utahns, the enhanced benefits disappeared in June because Republicans "believe in the value of work." A KUTV-2 report found only a slight increase in hiring and quite a bit of weakened spending. Economists Peter McCrory and Daniel Silver of J.P. Morgan warned that the loss of income could result in more job losses. And in keeping with the Republican war on women, the pandemic and joblessness have most significantly impacted females.

news_hitsmisses1-3.png

Canyon Traffic Jam
Getting up the Cottonwood canyons isn't about to get any easier, and the ideas being tossed around are something of an environmental nightmare—gondola or bus. Those are the choices, and they are both bad choices, the Salt Lake County mayor told KUTV-2 News. The gondola ride would no doubt be expensive, long, and hard on the mountain. But some people think it looks fun. An enhanced bus lane isn't much better. You've still got traffic and a road that would need to be widened. Parking, parking, parking is a problem, too, whether at the mouth of the canyon or at the top. There are other alternatives, but none have been considered. Taking reservations or making the roads one-way during certain hours are both non-starters. Some skiers have just given up or headed for different resorts. Ultimately, if you believe in the free market, discouraged customers may just solve the problem.

