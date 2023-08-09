Deseret News opinion writer says get married, or else 

click to enlarge

Marital Bliss

The Deseret News ran an opinion last week that was predictable in both the content and the comments. The premise: Utah is so great because ... families! To be fair, it started out with the "Utah economic miracle" marked by "exceptional economic growth, a favorable business climate and high rates of economic mobility." But the proposition came from the director of the National Marriage Project, Brad Wilcox. Founded in 1997, NMP has a "marriage-only" agenda. Wilcox claims that the share of married parents in a state can predict economic viability. The website Unmarried Equality says that NMP's reports "misrepresent social science research in a politicized attempt to argue that marriage is the only acceptable way to form a relationship or a family." Many of the comments on the article—those not telling readers to move if they don't like Utah—took umbrage with the bragging. "It's cloying, embarrassing, and most of all, falsely constructed propaganda," one said. At least it was labeled opinion—not news.

Detour Ahead

Urbanites love a walkable community, even if it's only in their dreams. Salt Lake has a few walkable 'hoods—9th & 9th, 15th & 15th, maybe even The Gateway. But they're not downtown, where business has been boom and bust for decades. Now the Mendenhall administration has come up with a plan to permanently block off Main Street to cars from South Temple to 400 South, Fox13 reports. Pedestrians used to walk that corridor when it was anchored by the department stores of yesteryear, but shoppers had other ideas about malls—if not walking in general—and economic downturns took their toll. Main Street shops—the ones that are left—think a pedestrian mall will bring people back downtown. Never mind about parking, they say. There's plenty on the side streets. Even if that isn't true, the walkable area might be nice for visitors staying at hotels or anyone who can take Trax. This is the latest idea to revitalize downtown. Maybe it will work.

On the Road Again

Transportation in the Salt Lake Valley seems to be all about cars—how to slow them or how to facilitate them. We won't get into the gondola idea, designed to keep vehicles at the mouth of the canyon while moving skiers to two private resorts. The latest great idea is to expand Interstate 15 from Farmington into Salt Lake City and "include five general lanes, an express lane and an auxiliary lane in certain areas in each direction," The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Salt Lake's west-siders are not at all happy about it. The Rose Park Brown Berets rallied on bicycles to protest the plan which will impact residential properties and inevitably increase pollution. What happened to getting people out of their cars and into public transit?