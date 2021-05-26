 Dems Walk Out | Hits & Misses | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly
May 26, 2021 News » Hits & Misses

Dems Walk Out 

Still a Thirsty Desert, People—or Things—First?

Dems Walk Out
As the one-year anniversary of George Floyd's murder approached, Democratic legislators in Utah stood fast against racism and the curious attempts to beat down any mention of it in U.S. history. They walked out as their GOP colleagues attempted to justify banning something they didn't understand. State Rep. Paul Ray, R-Clearfield, told KUER 90.1 FM that the Democrats were failing to represent their constituents. In fact, they were representing the constituents who had been systematically disenfranchised through gerrymandering. If it weren't for labels, Republicans would have nothing to complain about. U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart thinks people who call out racism are being too "woke." And the 1619 Project? One wonders if he even read any of it. You know, it's hard to read history when it's not whitewashed. "The evil twin of the '1619 Project' is critical race theory," he wrote in a Deseret News op-ed. And while Gov. Spencer Cox continued his exiguous attempts at centrism, he did say this: "Those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it, and we need to make sure that our school kids, that they learn the ugly parts of our history as well."

Still a Thirsty Desert
Sure, it just rained. But that doesn't mean that Utah isn't in a severe drought. Maybe you were confused after the Trump "it's just weather" era. But Utah is a thirsty desert state as the drive for the Lake Powell Pipeline attests. The governor now has the thankless task of convincing people to conserve water in a state that loves its green lawns and thinks that draining rivers and aquifers, maybe even stealing water from surrounding states, is the answer. "It's really bad," he told The Salt Lake Tribune. That means low fuel moisture, lowsoil saturation and high fire danger, according to the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands. The question is whether people will willingly conserve—just like they "willingly" masked up during COVID.

People—or Things—First?
Everybody knows affordable housing is a crisis. But do they? Robert Vernon, executive director of the Provo City Housing Authority, is worried at legislators' push for just $70 million for housing and homelessness, The Salt Lake Tribune reported. Housing activists want an investment of $320 million in federal COVID funds to stave off the crisis. But legislators don't want to act too quickly. After all, they have the ideological issues of race theory and gun rights to deal with immediately. Instead, they'll just wait to look at which "fun" housing projects to fund and where. "We're spending a billion on infrastructure ... not all of it is urgently needed," Vernon said. "It depends on if you wantto put people first or you want to put things first. I think housing is more important than roads and bridges and broadband." Legislators may have other ideas.

