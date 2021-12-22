Deck the Halls with Smith & Wesson 

By now you've probably received numerous greetings cards emphasizing the holiday spirit embodied in firearms. It's the "in" thing this season for Republican politicians who send out warm, seasonal cards with photos of their Christmas trees, snowmen and their families reveling in the joy of the season by showing off their assault weapons.

The fad got a jump start from Reps. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Lauren Boebert (R-Colo) who really got into the yuletide spirit with Ruger AR-15 semi-automatic assault rifles and Glock 9mm handguns. Silent Night anybody?

It's so popular in Arizona that the Scottsdale Gun Club features an annual "Santa and Machine Guns" event. And for evangelical Christians, firearms and faith go together like a bump-stock and large ammo magazine. It's called "Muscular Christianity." (We couldn't possibly make this up.)

Muscular Christianity is catching on and retailers offer a large selection of gun-related tree ornaments and stuff like tactical stockings, which are hung with care in hopes Saint "Make My Day" Nicholas soon would be there. For some, the connection between guns and Jesus Christ is a bit tenuous. Still, it is possible to turn the other cheek and still fire off a burst of .223mm boat tails that sound a lot like jingle bells.

Sex and Risky Business at BYU

Oops, the horse is out of the barn—again—at Brigham Young University: When a young woman reports a sex assault to police, they, in turn, give the information to the Honor Code Office, where she must defend her activities as though she were the instigator. Translation: If you report you have been raped, then you could be punished or expelled for your repugnant and unholy sexual behavior, you slut.

To say this is a complete breach of trust is like saying BYU officials are a little bit pious. The scandal was revealed by reporters at The Salt Lake Tribune. During investigations of alleged sexual assaults, BYU police sought additional information on victims from other law enforcement agencies and passed that to the Honor Code Office, as well. Translation: Before you go saying bad things about nice people, honey, you better be sure you aren't lying through your teeth or we'll roast your ass.

But BYU isn't the only culprit. Last week, a recording of Utah State University Police Chief Earl Morris surfaced where he warned football players about sex with Mormon women. He said that LDS women might later regret consensual sex and report it as a rape. Translation: These loose Mormon gals are nothing but trouble makers. Hey, what about chastity belts?

Kyle Rittenhouse and Our Congressman

Let's say you are a smarmy Utah politician who embraces the far right every time you get a chance. Let's say you're running for reelection to Congress after doing everything you could to keep Trump in office.

And let's say the far right just found a new, young hero who showed everybody that you can gun down people on a public street with a semi-automatic assault rifle and claim self defense. And let's say that a right-wing group, Turning Point USA, was going to premiere "AmericaFest 2021," dubbed "the largest celebration of our constitutional rights and freedoms."

And let's say one of the special guests would be said young hero, Kyle Ritttenhouse, as well as true patriots Tucker Carlson and Majorie Taylor Greene. And let's say that neither hell nor high water could stop you from joining in. Then your name is Burgess Owens.

That's no B.S.—or maybe it's nothing but B.S. Burgess, the one-time motivational speaker and flimflam artist, is quickly climbing the ranks of the crazy right. He voted to overturn Biden's Electoral College victory and against a Congressional Jan. 6 Commission. As his campaign ads said: "Burgess is Utah." And boy are we proud to see him on the national stage representing us. It just doesn't get any better than that.

Postscript—Another historic holiday week is in the books here at Smart Bomb where we keep trying to read the mind of West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin so you don't have to. No Santa for President Joe Biden—his "Build Back Better" social spending legislation died when Scrooge, aka Manchin, drove a stake through its heart.

Some believe Manchin has been taken over by The Body Snatchers, but others contend he's sold his soul to Mitch McConnell, the Beelzebub of the Senate. So forget about subsidized child care and child tax credit expansion, free universal preschool, reduced cost of prescription drugs, hearing coverage for Medicare, green energy tax credits, paid family leave, increased subsidies for Obamacare and not least, tax breaks for high-income earners.

Manchin and other Republicans (yes, we know, officially he's a Democrat) say we just can't afford it on account of having spent too much money on the Never-Ending-Wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. War, after all, is war. Build Back Better is just stuff for working-class stiffs who can barely get by. This is America and we have our values. So, have a merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

Alright Wilson, it's time to herald the return of the Son and the return of the sun. We're not saying Christians usurped the celebration from the Druids—it could be just a coincidence. On the other hand, what does it have to do with Christmas trees and Santa Claus? Why don't you and the guys in the band take us out with the true holiday spirit:

