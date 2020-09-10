click to enlarge

Dare to Care

Since when has "caring" been criteria for voting in the United States? Frustrated voters of Garfield County apparently have to convince their clerk that they care about the issues before they can be added to the voting rolls. The Rural Utah Project and The Salt Lake Tribune have highlighted a troubling approach to voter registration there that could only be called voter suppression. It is not just difficult for citizens to register, it's an exercise in dogged determination often ending badly. "I want everybody to be able to vote but I don't want people that really don't care to come in and affect our really local [elections]," Garfield County Clerk Camille Moore told the Tribune. Oh, and she's seen people come in who she just "felt weren't legitimate," whatever that means. The lieutenant governor's office says it can't enforce the law, meaning that Moore can continue her passive aggressive harassment of voters. Garfield might just trade in those "I Voted" stickers for ones that say, "I Care, You Don't."

Fail to See the Humor

Remember Charlie Hebdo—the left-wing French magazine that sent shockwaves through the Muslim world after publishing caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad? You know, it was satire, kind of the definition of a political cartoon. Those cartoons not only sparked outrage but murder as well when 11 staff members were gunned down. The magazine has just republished those cartoons at the start of the terrorism trial. Back in Utah, the outrage grows after Trib cartoonist Pat Bagley depicted racism in the body of the police. FBI documents, among others, have shown that white supremacists and militias have "active links" to law enforcement, but that hasn't convinced the pro-police movement of the need to look within to solve this problem. Bagley didn't say that all cops are racist, and he is now being asked to apologize and retract what is by its very nature is a First Amendment right. Our police should protest Bagley less and examine themselves more.

The Reactor Factor

It's hard to know where all this nuclear-testing momentum is headed. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission just signed off on the "safety" of NuScale Power's small modular reactor design, which the Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems (UAMPS) really hopes to see take shape in Utah. But already two cities have backed out of UAMPS before the Sept. 30 deadline because of uncertainty over cost overruns and the tenuous future of the industry, according to The Salt Lake Tribune. Rep. Ben McAdams has been supportive of UAMPS while opposing the resumption of nuclear testing and helped pass an amendment through the House. The fate of the small reactor may rest with the foreboding financial picture rather than the safety of the project itself.