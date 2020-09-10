 Dare to Care | Hits & Misses | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

September 10, 2020 News » Hits & Misses

Dare to Care 

Fail to See the Humor, The Reactor Factor

Dare to Care
Since when has "caring" been criteria for voting in the United States? Frustrated voters of Garfield County apparently have to convince their clerk that they care about the issues before they can be added to the voting rolls. The Rural Utah Project and The Salt Lake Tribune have highlighted a troubling approach to voter registration there that could only be called voter suppression. It is not just difficult for citizens to register, it's an exercise in dogged determination often ending badly. "I want everybody to be able to vote but I don't want people that really don't care to come in and affect our really local [elections]," Garfield County Clerk Camille Moore told the Tribune. Oh, and she's seen people come in who she just "felt weren't legitimate," whatever that means. The lieutenant governor's office says it can't enforce the law, meaning that Moore can continue her passive aggressive harassment of voters. Garfield might just trade in those "I Voted" stickers for ones that say, "I Care, You Don't."

news_hitsmisses1-3.png

Fail to See the Humor
Remember Charlie Hebdo—the left-wing French magazine that sent shockwaves through the Muslim world after publishing caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad? You know, it was satire, kind of the definition of a political cartoon. Those cartoons not only sparked outrage but murder as well when 11 staff members were gunned down. The magazine has just republished those cartoons at the start of the terrorism trial. Back in Utah, the outrage grows after Trib cartoonist Pat Bagley depicted racism in the body of the police. FBI documents, among others, have shown that white supremacists and militias have "active links" to law enforcement, but that hasn't convinced the pro-police movement of the need to look within to solve this problem. Bagley didn't say that all cops are racist, and he is now being asked to apologize and retract what is by its very nature is a First Amendment right. Our police should protest Bagley less and examine themselves more.

news_hitsmisses1-3.png

The Reactor Factor
It's hard to know where all this nuclear-testing momentum is headed. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission just signed off on the "safety" of NuScale Power's small modular reactor design, which the Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems (UAMPS) really hopes to see take shape in Utah. But already two cities have backed out of UAMPS before the Sept. 30 deadline because of uncertainty over cost overruns and the tenuous future of the industry, according to The Salt Lake Tribune. Rep. Ben McAdams has been supportive of UAMPS while opposing the resumption of nuclear testing and helped pass an amendment through the House. The fate of the small reactor may rest with the foreboding financial picture rather than the safety of the project itself.

About The Author

Katharine Biele

Katharine Biele
Bio:
 A City Weekly contributor since 1992, Biele is the informed voice behind our Hits & Misses and Citizen Revolt columns. When not writing, you can catch her working to empower voters and defend democracy alongside the League of Women Voters.

  • Focus on the Men

    Some seem to think men leaving the workforce will result in fewer marriages. The Park City School District fires back at a shadowy group. Plus, what's behind those strange mailers you might have received?
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Nov 27, 2019

  • Fraud Gets a Pass?

    The implications of parents filling out their missionary kids' ballots. Plus, how UTA figures to muck it up again.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Aug 14, 2019
