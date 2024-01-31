Cyclist safety would be a formal part of Utah road planning under committee-approved bill 

Benjamin Wood

A painted bike lane on the far west side of Salt Lake City.

Utah's roads have long prioritized the speed of cars over the safety of non-drivers, resulting in dozens of pedestrian and cycling deaths each year. But a bill recommended by a House committee on Wednesday would begin to shift those trends by formally directing the Utah Department of Transportation to consider both pedestrian and cyclist safety in its highway projects.

Members of the House Transportation Committee voted unanimously in favor of HB449, which broadens the legal definition of pedestrians to include cyclists and calls for cyclist safety to be considered in areas of high bicycle traffic, also clarifying that road funding can be used for traffic calming measures like bulbouts, median refuge islands and bike lane barriers.

"Where bicycle traffic may be a significant factor, the safety of bicycle traffic should be considered in planning the roadway," said Rep. Nelson Abbott, R-Orem, the bill's sponsor.

Andrew Gruber, executive director of the Wasatch Front Regional Council, said the bill would not compel traffic engineers to build cycling facilities, nor compel the state and its municipalities to spend money on traffic calming. But the bill would clarify that type of road investment is allowable, and perhaps preferable in areas where pedestrian and cyclist safety is threatened.

"We’ve seen too many accidents and deaths on our roads," Gruber said. "They’ve actually increased significantly in recent years."

Gruber noted that city and state leaders are looking to encourage so-called "active transportation." But those efforts are undermined by car-centric planning and unsafe conditions that effectively compel Utahns to rely on a private vehicle for most, if not all, trips.

"If they can't [walk or bike] safely, they're not going to do so," Gruber said.

Peter Asplund, a deputy director with the Utah Department of Transportation, testified that UDOT was comfortable with formalizing the consideration of cyclists and noting that UDOT has internally begun to consider the accommodation of active transportation on and around state highways.

"That doesn't mean that every project has active transportation," he said, "but we are always going to consider it and work with communities.

UDOT's roads—which include major surface arterials like State Street in addition to controlled-access freeways—are regularly among the most deadly corridors in Utah, as they cater to far higher driving speeds than local city streets. And despite public statements around a new approach to cyclist safety, UDOT has demonstrated a reluctance to facilitate cycling on its roadways, either directing bicycle traffic to parallel streets or, at most, adding narrow painted cycling lanes along the curb and gutter.

click to enlarge Benjamin Wood

On State Street—or UDOT's Highways 89—drivers enjoy 9 lanes while cyclists are expected to travel elsewhere.

The department has begun constructing separated, multi-use pathways in conjunction with its freeway projects, part of a broader effort to create a statewide network of trails. But those facilities are prone to gaps, detours and other flaws that make them unworkable as an active transportation corridor for all but the most fearless—or foolish?—cyclists.

Multi-use paths also blend cycling and foot traffic in a way that can lead to conflicts and hostility among trail users, a dynamic highlighted in committee by Leah Hansen, a resident who testified in opposition to HB449 and who said that cyclists are "sometimes a little inconsiderate of runners."

Benjamin Wood

A multi-use trail runs alongside most, but not all, of the recently-opened West Davis Highway.

While those conflicts occur, there are no documented cases of a pedestrian being struck and killed by a cyclist. Meanwhile, drivers are responsible for an average of two deaths per month on just Salt Lake City's surface streets, with higher numbers statewide and on freeways.

Rep. Karen Peterson, R-Clinton, noted that the House Transportation Committee regularly debates bills related to improving vehicle traffic flow. But she also worries about the public safety aspects of pedestrians and cyclists using the state's roads.

"We have to be mindful of everybody on the road and sometimes, I think, we’ve focused a lot on moving cars," she said.

HB449 will now move to the full House for its consideration, though it's possible that amendments will be introduced to remove the language related to traffic calming, at UDOT's request.

"Some people at UDOT like that term—some don't," Asplund said.