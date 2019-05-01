It's (velvet) curtains for The Five Alls

After a 50-year run, The Five Alls (1458 S. Foothill Drive) has closed. In a Facebook post, the Halliday family outlined a series of tragic events that resulted in their decision to close the restaurant for good. Those who visited this iconic Salt Lake eatery became enamored of its quirky charm—it was known for its Elizabethan vibe, complete with pewter mugs and corset-wearing servers. It might have gained a reputation for being slightly kitschy, but my experiences there were always positive. The staff was friendly, the chefs were passionate and there was something just a little badass about continuing to serve Filet Oscar years after it had become passé. I know I speak for a wide swath of local diners when I say The Five Alls will be missed.

Watchtower levels up

For years, the kindly nerd-baristas at Watchtower Café (1588 S. State, 801-477-7671, watchtower-cafe.com)have maintained a much-needed nexus between geek and coffee-shop culture in the Salt Lake area. Owners Mike Tuiasoa and Cori Christine recently announced plans to move their operation to a more modern building where they can continue to function as they always have while expanding to offer some cool new services. In order to help them with this monumental endeavor, the Watchtower team launches a Kickstarter campaign on Tuesday, May 7. Keep an eye on the café's website and Facebook (facebook.com/watchtowerslc) for deets.

CupBop turns six

To celebrate six years as one of Utah's most prolific food truck operations, CupBop (multiple locations, facebook.com/cupbop) is hosting a birthday party at The Hub Food Truck Park (982 W. South Jordan Parkway) on Saturday, May 4. According to the Facebook event, the celebration emphasizes Korean food and culture, featuring the Korean barbecue cups they've become famous for. With an army of food trucks and several brick-and-mortar restaurants across the state, CupBop has become a permanent fixture in Utah's food truck scene—proof that solid recipes and social media savvy can turn a food truck into an empire. The event takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. and also features meal giveaways and traditional Korean treats.

